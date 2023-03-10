Friday marked a few different occasions for Florida State football, who trotted out onto the practice field at the Dunlap Athletic Training Facility for the third outing of the spring.

Not only did it mark the first day of this year’s squad throwing on full pads, but there were major names in attendance to take in the Seminoles’ practice. Notable alumni like Jameis Winston, Jermaine Johnson and Jammie Robinson were in attendance while plenty of top talent flocked to Tallahassee to take part in a major recruiting weekend.

“I like the energy,” head coach Mike Norvell said following practice. “I like the way the guys came and approached today. We put some install in, some different situations, tried to make them uncomfortable. I thought they really came out with a great mindset.”

Norvell spoke on the day’s work with the media, offering insight into the Seminoles’ effort on the first day of full pads as well as the motivation behind inviting recruits and alum alike to take part and observe during spring camp.

Video courtesy The Osceola