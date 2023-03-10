“Iron is sharpening iron:” Derrick McLendon II, Greedy Vance, Winston Wright talk Friday practice, spring camp

Florida State got back after it on Friday, returning to the Dunlap Athletic Training Facility for another spring practice. The third outing this camp, today marked the first day that the team rocked full pads as it continues to ramp up efforts and intensity.

It’s been a week of re-acclimating for returning players and tone-setting for newcomers, ranging from transfer players to true freshmen. Head coach Mike Norell was pleased with team’s first full-pads practice, noting that he thought the team “really came out with a great mindset.”

After practice, defensive end Derrick McLendon II, defensive back Greedy Vance and wide receiver Winston Wright met with the media to discuss their own impressions from camp so far.

You can catch the full interview with each player below.

Defensive end Derrick McLendon II

Defensive back Greedy Vance

Wide receiver Winston Wright

