“Got to be strong mentally:” Mycah Pittman offers insight into injury, recovery

Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman was one of several players that head coach Mike Norvell recently announced would miss all or most of spring.

In 2022, the Oregon transfer established himself as a key part of the Seminoles football team — not just on offense, but as a steady hand on special teams and a major locker room presence.

In a video posted on his YouTube page, which he has used as a way to both establish camaraderie with fans and to build his brand in order to generate NIL income, Pittman offered insight into the injury that is set to keep him out of spring camp and possibly longer.

“Your boy is going to be out for four to six months,” Pittman estimated, speaking during the portion of the vlog taking place ahead of his surgery. “I do not know if I will be able to make it back during the season*, but we have a great training staff and we have great people around me that’s going to help me try and get back.”

(* Note: Pittman says later in the video, as quoted below, that he is attempting to make it back for LSU , which would fit within the four to six months time frame he mentioned.)

He shared that the injury was a full labral tear in his hip labrum, which he thinks happened early last fall camp. As a result, he played through it during the 2023 season, pushing through the pain under the assumption it was a less significant injury.

“It was tough — we thought it was a strain for the longest time. It was a lot of clicking a lot of stuff that was going on in my hip that didn’t feel right.”

“But football’s football man. If you love football, you’re going to get through a lot of things you don’t want to get through.”

The latter half of the video showcases the surgery process and post-operation thoughts from Pittman, who is trying to maintain the proper mindset ahead of a long road back to the field.

“Got to be strong mentally, seriously, because it’s really hard for me sometimes. Hopefully, I can make it back for LSU and that’ll be a great time, because I know those guys have a great team and a lot of people are going to be watching.”

From Pittman’s Florida State bio: