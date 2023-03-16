Noles News: Seminoles headed overseas, NFL Noles stir free-agency buzz

Recruiting
Highly touted 2024 wide receiver Joshisa Trader drops his “Tribe24” video from his recent visit:
March 15, 2023
Football
It’s officially been reported that Florida State will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2024, heading across the pond to play in Dublin, Ireland.
We will open the 2024 season in ☘️ Ireland ☘️— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 15, 2023
Former Seminole Jalen Ramsey is taking his talents back to the Sunshine State:
Officially a Miami Dolphin. ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/iARZ6Ic7Dn— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 15, 2023
As far as the short-lived free agency of Jameis Winston; he’ll stay in New Orleans for at least one more season after signing a contract with the Saints on Wednesday. He explains his decision in a recent Twitter post:
March 15, 2023
Baseball
The Seminoles traveled to Orlando, Florida yesterday to face the UCF Knights in an out-of-conference matchup.
Today’s Lineup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4kOHrbWOib— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 15, 2023
Florida State added a loss to its record after the Knights found success in the box.
Fought till the end pic.twitter.com/FhhpEUgCxG— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 15, 2023
All Sports
A couple of NBA Noles making noise under the bright lights:
Some of our Noles in the Pros showed out last night— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 15, 2023
▪️@mbeasy5: 24 pts, 7 3PM
▪️@ScottBarnes561: 18 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast
▪️ @Yvngdevo: 10 pts, 6 reb, 2 blk#NewBlood | #NolesInThePros pic.twitter.com/eR0LxpTZGk
The Seminoles women’s basketball team is getting ready for their first game of the NCAA Tournament, playing the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 7 seed in the “Round of 64.”
Ready for Iowa! #NoleFAM https://t.co/R5vMNzVL85— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 15, 2023
The freshman phenom continues to bring home accolades:
@NiyaLatson earned All-America honors from the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association on Wednesday.— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 15, 2023
https://t.co/LjPfGIWUgK#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/rCB0UIzZ87
Brooke Wyckoff recently spoke on her experience in the WNBA, making an incredible name for herself in the Chicago Sky threads.
That’s our coach!! https://t.co/980DBuhHdD— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 16, 2023
