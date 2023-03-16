 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Seminoles headed overseas, NFL Noles stir free-agency buzz

Thoughts on FSU’s “global expansion?”

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #2

Highly touted 2024 wide receiver Joshisa Trader drops his “Tribe24” video from his recent visit:

Football

It’s officially been reported that Florida State will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2024, heading across the pond to play in Dublin, Ireland.

RELATED: FSU to open 2024 season vs. Georgia Tech in Ireland

Former Seminole Jalen Ramsey is taking his talents back to the Sunshine State:

As far as the short-lived free agency of Jameis Winston; he’ll stay in New Orleans for at least one more season after signing a contract with the Saints on Wednesday. He explains his decision in a recent Twitter post:

Baseball

The Seminoles traveled to Orlando, Florida yesterday to face the UCF Knights in an out-of-conference matchup.

RELATED: No. 21 FSU travels to UCF for two-game set

Florida State added a loss to its record after the Knights found success in the box.

All Sports

A couple of NBA Noles making noise under the bright lights:

The Seminoles women’s basketball team is getting ready for their first game of the NCAA Tournament, playing the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 7 seed in the “Round of 64.”

The freshman phenom continues to bring home accolades:

Brooke Wyckoff recently spoke on her experience in the WNBA, making an incredible name for herself in the Chicago Sky threads.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...