Noles News: Seminoles prepare for blue-chip visitors

Who will be the next prospect to commit to Florida State?

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

The Seminoles top priority in the 2024 class should be locking in a commitment from five-star cornerback Charles Lester. The blue-chip star has visited the Noles a handful of times in the past year, and he’ll add another visit on March 10th.

Despite the Seminoles being excluded from four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal’s Top 10, he’ll be taking a spring visit to Florida State on March 9th.

One of the top playmakers in the class of 2025, Caleb Cunningham plans to be in Tallahassee for a visit with the Noles on March 11th.

Class of 2025 five-star offensive tackle Mason Short has announced his plans to visit Florida State on March 11th.

Football

Former FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was presented with the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy last weekend:

Here’s a look at this week’s FSU football “Academic All-Stars:”

Florida State’s NIL landscape is growing at a tremendous rate, with “The Battle’s End” and “Rising Spear” carrying the biggest names in the university.

Seminoles cornerback Fentrell Cypress listed as the No. 1 returning corner in the ACC:

Star wide receiver Johnny Wilson ranks as the top pass catcher in the country, in terms of yards per route.

Dates for Mike Norvell’s spring clinic have been released:

Basketball

FSU’s women’s basketball team is currently in Greensboro, North Carolina playing in the ACC tournament. They’ll tip off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 11:00 ET today.

All Sports

Florida State star Devyn Flaherty is No. 1 in the ACC in stolen bases, and No. 15 in the country. She’s had a phenomenal start to the season.

The Seminoles will begin ACC this weekend against the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers.

FSU’s women’s tennis team has a match against in-state rival, Miami Hurricanes this Sunday and they want the stands full with garnet and gold.

John Pak scores a 66 on Wednesday, to put him tied with the No. 1 position in a PGA Canadian tour.

The Seminoles knock off the the USF Bulls at home 7-6, after a walk-off in extra innings.

