Noles News: Seminoles prepare for blue-chip visitors

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

The Seminoles top priority in the 2024 class should be locking in a commitment from five-star cornerback Charles Lester. The blue-chip star has visited the Noles a handful of times in the past year, and he’ll add another visit on March 10th.

Charles Lester III, the nation's No. 3 CB, will visit Florida State on March 10 ✈️



Read: https://t.co/j9OL0SACV2 pic.twitter.com/qMsbzhALoK — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 1, 2023

Despite the Seminoles being excluded from four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal’s Top 10, he’ll be taking a spring visit to Florida State on March 9th.

4-star OT Fletcher Westphal is set to take 12 ‼️ visits over the next seven weeks.



He breaks down the latest with @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/2VrgQHGrPn pic.twitter.com/OQooLkMk78 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 1, 2023

One of the top playmakers in the class of 2025, Caleb Cunningham plans to be in Tallahassee for a visit with the Noles on March 11th.

2025 No. 1 WR Caleb Cunningham will visit Florida State on March 11, he tells @BillyEmbody ✈️



Read: https://t.co/zBrScMIArB pic.twitter.com/gbQ2LtPGv1 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 1, 2023

Class of 2025 five-star offensive tackle Mason Short has announced his plans to visit Florida State on March 11th.

Football

Former FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was presented with the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy last weekend:

Last weekend @GibbonsDillan was formally presented with his 2022 Wuerffel Trophy!



Check out a photo gallery from the weekend: https://t.co/gtIZhMjOGq



: Jimmy Stewart, Black Suit FM#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/qETNyb0ivP — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 1, 2023

Here’s a look at this week’s FSU football “Academic All-Stars:”

Florida State’s NIL landscape is growing at a tremendous rate, with “The Battle’s End” and “Rising Spear” carrying the biggest names in the university.

The TBE Family now covers 39 states, touching two oceans, both of our neighboring countries, and every Great Lake. Let's fill in the map today! #ClimbToAll50 #NationalBrand pic.twitter.com/20EuTHZ3MU — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) March 1, 2023

Seminoles cornerback Fentrell Cypress listed as the No. 1 returning corner in the ACC:

The Top 10 College Football Cornerbacks heading into the 2023 season https://t.co/1B0V1Uxjog pic.twitter.com/cCLbcQypSJ — On3 (@On3sports) March 1, 2023

Star wide receiver Johnny Wilson ranks as the top pass catcher in the country, in terms of yards per route.

Yards/Route, returning P5



1. Johnny Wilson, FSU - 3.39

2. Marvin Harrison Jr, OSU - 3.21

3. Dominic Lovett, Mz/UGA - 3.12

4. Emeka Egbuka, OSU - 3.05

5. Jeremiah Hunter, Cal - 2.57

6. Kaleb Smith, VT/ND - 2.57

7. Monaray Baldwin, Bay - 2.56

8. Jalon Calhoun, Duke - 2.55 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 1, 2023

Dates for Mike Norvell’s spring clinic have been released:

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES



MARK YOUR CALENDARS



Come see the STATE CHAMPS



Come clinic with the FSU staff



Save the dates

Tuesdays this spring

March 21

March 28

April 4 pic.twitter.com/Z0svdfnG6x — RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) March 1, 2023

Basketball

FSU’s women’s basketball team is currently in Greensboro, North Carolina playing in the ACC tournament. They’ll tip off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 11:00 ET today.

The #Noles will battle Wake Forest on Thursday at 11AM in the @accwbb second round on the @accnetwork #NoleFAM https://t.co/7Kgc6jTRE3 — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 1, 2023

All Sports

Florida State star Devyn Flaherty is No. 1 in the ACC in stolen bases, and No. 15 in the country. She’s had a phenomenal start to the season.

Catch her if you can



Devyn is a perfect 10-10 on stolen bases this year which leads the ACC and is top 1️⃣5️⃣ in the country #Team40 pic.twitter.com/4mvKocmkYA — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 1, 2023

The Seminoles will begin ACC this weekend against the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers.

Get Hype! ACC Play Begins This Weekend!



No. 15 Florida State travels to play No. 65 Virginia Tech and No. 21 Virginia.#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) March 1, 2023

FSU’s women’s tennis team has a match against in-state rival, Miami Hurricanes this Sunday and they want the stands full with garnet and gold.

ATTENTION ‼️



The first 50 fans that attend Sunday’s match and visit the marketing table will receive a Coca-Cola rally towel to help cheer on the Noles against Miami! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5OCciktLBO — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) March 1, 2023

John Pak scores a 66 on Wednesday, to put him tied with the No. 1 position in a PGA Canadian tour.

Former @FSUGolf standout @JohnnydPak shoots 66 to grab a share of the lead halfway through #QSchool pic.twitter.com/F4Th3Wn5Jc — PGA TOUR Canada - Fortinet Cup (@PGATOURCanada) March 1, 2023

The Seminoles knock off the the USF Bulls at home 7-6, after a walk-off in extra innings.