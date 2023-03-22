The Florida State Seminoles were back at the practice facility after a week-long spring break. Despite some rust on the technical side of some drills, it was a quality practice that brought FSU one step closer to their first scrimmage of the spring, set for this upcoming Saturday.

Head coach Mike Norvell has spent most of the offseason talking about the importance of consistency throughout his team, a necessity to live up to the expectations being set by the Seminoles bringing in a plethora of talented freshmen and transfers in 2023.

“I thought guys had good spirit,” Norvell said. “There was some good physicality that showed up — want to see a better sense of tempo, [which happens] sometimes when you’re coming back and getting into the swing of practice.”

“We’re continuing to install...put a good amount on them. There are some newcomers [who] I’m sure their heads are spinning a little bit but it’s good to get thrown out there and have to adapt. I like what I saw, I want to continue to push that tempo.”

