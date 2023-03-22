“One day at a time to keep improving:” Toafili, Farmer talk Tuesday practice

Florida State football, after a week off, made its way to the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on Tuesday, less than a month away from its 2023 spring football game.

The coaching staff seems to be pressing their foot on the gas now that players have gotten accustomed to daily drills and practice routines, with head coach Mike Norvell mentioning in his post-practice availability his goal of pushing the tempo of the entire team up another notch. With some understood rust accumulated after a week off, Tuesday’s practice mainly focused on the Seminoles getting back into rhythm.

“It’s always a struggle, or whatever you want to call it, to get back in the flow of things but it’s all a challenge,” running back Lawrance Toafli said while speaking to the media. “We’re trying to be our best, we just take it one day at a time to keep improving.”

“It feels good for me to help the young guys and the new guys, transfers, and show them how we operate and our standard.”

Toafili and defensive lineman Joshua Farmer both offered insight on the day’s work as well as impressions from camp so far after practice, touching on expectations for themselves and their teammates as they continue to lay the building blocks of the 2023 season.

Running back Lawrance Toafili

Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer