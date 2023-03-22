FSU ready to take brand worldwide in 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic

“You’re talking about a Top 20 public institution in America and now we’re going to showcase everything — not only the city but what this institution and program have to offer the whole world.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to get to Dublin.”

Joined by head coach Mike Norvell, Aer Lingus College Football Classic officials, FSU athletes and others, Florida State athletic director Michael Alford helped officially kick off the countdown to FSU football’s international debut in 2024 on Tuesday.

Announced last week, FSU will head to Dublin next season to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic held at Aviva Stadium.

“We’ve had teams go three times to this game, and each time more fans come than before,” co-founder of the game John Anthony said. “But [FSU] already topped the highest sales in the first week of any school, even our returnees. We know what we’re in for and we couldn’t be more excited.”

All speakers emphasized the unique opportunity the matchup presents for both the school and the students, allowing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to FSU’s athletes and fans as well as providing a new level of international exposure to the school. Anthony touted a number that showed over 75% of participants in the game didn’t have a passport before it.

Excitement ✅

Enthusiasm ✅

Energy ✅



Today's @AerLingus College Football Classic Press Conference reflected our passion for making our 2024 trip to Ireland an opportunity of a lifetime for our student-athletes, staff and fans



#OneTribe

“It’s about creating ties between Florida, the United States and Ireland,” Irish Senator Mark Daly said. ”In terms of education, which is vitally important, in terms of cultural links, sporting links and political links.”

“People meeting each other, they create friendships, they create relationships and from those things, great things happen.”

“You’re taking this team, this wonderful brand and you’re taking it worldwide,” Norvell said. “To be able to open the doors, provide that opportunity for the Florida State Seminoles and kick off our season there, it’s truly going to be a special experience.”

“We are going to paint the streets of Dublin garnet and gold that week — probably before and after.”

Tickets for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic are exclusively available through travel or hospitality packages. Fans can put down a $250 package deposit for a travel package to secure game ticket section at Seminoles2Ireland.com.