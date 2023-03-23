Noles News: Football stars talk quality of depth, Golf and softball receive national attention

Recruiting
Football
Florida State’s quarterback room is listed as the deepest room in the ACC, headlined by Jordan Travis. The other members of the group are Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy, Brock Glenn, and Dylan McNamara.
@jordantrav13 recently joined J.D.'s podcast and the full interview can be found at https://t.co/e0CgvBswxm#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/UvLOOBS6Z2— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 22, 2023
Fabien Lovett was recently greeted by ESPN contributors, walking through his decision to come back to FSU for another year.
Check out @fabo_54's segment on yesterday's In Play where he took @aadelsonESPN and @ADavidHaleJoint through the pre-game walk from the locker room to the field while discussing his decision to return for 2023 and his favorite game in Doak#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ETDuPPpggM— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 22, 2023
Here’s a look at the latest Academic All-Stars:
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/xbHs7ajcLZ— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 22, 2023
Basketball
Ta’Niya Latson continues to bring in the hardware, currently named as a finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, seen with some of the top players in the country.
.@NiyaLatson has been selected as a WBCA Region Finalist! #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/U1EjuzfT2Z— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 22, 2023
Latson gets the head nod from Tamika Catchings after winning the NCAA award honored by Catchings’ name this season.
Means so much coming from you! Truly honored❤️✨ https://t.co/uMfvL9kGJv— Ta'Niya Latson (@NiyaLatson) March 21, 2023
All Sports
The Seminoles will be participating in team relays tonight and tomorrow at their on-campus track facility.
An opportunity to watch our #Noles compete at home! #OneTribe https://t.co/CZtLe3K3sn— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 22, 2023
Jeremiah Davis has received the honor of “Indoor Field Performer of the Year.”
Well-deserved honor for THE Jeremiah Davis #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/GI5c12ZBpB— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 22, 2023
Another big-time matchup for the Noles softball team awaits them in Durham, North Carolina. They’ll face the Dule Blue Devils tomorrow at 6:00 ET.
— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 22, 2023
The #Noles hit the road to face 15th-ranked Duke on the @accnetwork at 6PM!
Start your weekend right. Cheer on the Garnet and Gold! #OneTribe | @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/2fuNwEp698
FSU softball stands at No. 1 in the nation with 136 walks on the season.
Might not be a hit, but it gets the job done ♂️— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 22, 2023
The Noles currently lead the NCAA with 1️⃣3️⃣6️⃣ walks #Team40 pic.twitter.com/d9byYawz18
Frederik Kjettrup has been a countrywide superstar this spring, placing first at the Watersound Invitational and second in two other collegiate events.
.@KjettrupF has been this spring season #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/KW67lLYjMP— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 22, 2023
The Noles receive their first spring season “Pair of the Week” after Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish take down two Top 10 opponents in their 5-0 run.
Our first CCSA Pair of the Week honor this season goes to Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish!!— FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) March 22, 2023
The pair went 5-0 on court five in Gulf Shores last week with notable wins against No. 3 UCLA and No. 6 LSU! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/2pjfHYpjVA
