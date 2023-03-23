 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Football stars talk quality of depth, Golf and softball receive national attention

What’s the deepest room on FSU’s current roster?

Football

Florida State’s quarterback room is listed as the deepest room in the ACC, headlined by Jordan Travis. The other members of the group are Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy, Brock Glenn, and Dylan McNamara.

Fabien Lovett was recently greeted by ESPN contributors, walking through his decision to come back to FSU for another year.

Here’s a look at the latest Academic All-Stars:

Basketball

Ta’Niya Latson continues to bring in the hardware, currently named as a finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, seen with some of the top players in the country.

Latson gets the head nod from Tamika Catchings after winning the NCAA award honored by Catchings’ name this season.

All Sports

The Seminoles will be participating in team relays tonight and tomorrow at their on-campus track facility.

Jeremiah Davis has received the honor of “Indoor Field Performer of the Year.”

Another big-time matchup for the Noles softball team awaits them in Durham, North Carolina. They’ll face the Dule Blue Devils tomorrow at 6:00 ET.

FSU softball stands at No. 1 in the nation with 136 walks on the season.

Frederik Kjettrup has been a countrywide superstar this spring, placing first at the Watersound Invitational and second in two other collegiate events.

The Noles receive their first spring season “Pair of the Week” after Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish take down two Top 10 opponents in their 5-0 run.

