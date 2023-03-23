“We wanted to push the tempo today:” Kalen DeLoach, Omarion Cooper and Casey Roddick speak on Thursday's practice

There have been heavy eyes on Florida State’s 2023 expectations, much of which has to do with veterans like Jordan Travis and Fabien Lovett returning for another season. But, it seems like the most important factor in the Seminoles' success will be the impact that the newcomers make in their first year wearing the garnet and gold.

FSU’s most prominent additions are spotlighted by transfers Braden Fiske and Fentrell Cypress, as well as freshmen Vandrevius Jacobs and Hykeem Williams. Many of these newcomers have flashed their talent during the first few weeks of practice, but the coaching staff has mentioned that they need to see consistency in the group.

It’ll take time for players to learn a new system, and even learn how practices are laid out, but with the first scrimmage of the offseason scheduled for this Saturday, it’s time to see how these players transitioned.

Kalen DeLoach on the Seminoles' defensive line depth:

“I like everybody on our defensive line... I feel comfortable with whoever we put in there... Whoever plays that role I feel comfortable with regardless.”

Omarion Cooper on the switch to safety:

“I was cool with it from the jump, you know whatever to help the team, I’m just glad to be here, help improve the team“

The full interview will be linked below:

Safety Omarion Cooper

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach

Offensive lineman Casey Roddick

Videos via The Osceola