“I love competing with these guys:” Jaheim Bell, Fentrell Cyprus, Rodney Hill, Patrick Payton talk spring camp, FSU standard

Florida State was back at practice after the team’s first scrimmage of the fall. The tempo continues to rise as newcomers get accustomed to the system. Most of the offensive weapons seem to be replicated from last year's production, with a clear-cut No. 1 option at wide receiver and running back.

The defense, on the other hand, may have some of the same faces, but there’s been improvement in nearly every room with depth being the main reason. Redshirt sophomores Patrick Payton and Joshua Farmer have taken massive leaps forward in cementing their names into the top of the depth chart, while newcomers Darrell Jackson and Braden Fiske look to add more strength and speed to an explosive defensive line.

There are still some questions to be answered on the offensive end like finding a go-to tight end and learning which running backs will receive prominent snaps behind Trey Benson. The offense may have time to embed these players into the system, but Florida State’s defense seems to be in the bigger search for figuring out which pieces will fit the puzzle.

Following FSU’s spring practice, Jaheim Bell, Rodney Hill, Fentrell Cypress, and Patrick Payton spoke with the media to talk about Saturday’s scrimmage and how they’ve each improved through the past month.

Tight end Jaheim Bell

Video via Warchant

Defensive back Fentrell Cyprus

Video via The Osceola

Defensive end Patrick Payton

Video via Noles247

Running back Rodney Hill

Video via The Osceola