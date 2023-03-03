Mike Norvell speaks with the media prior to the start of spring practice

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the local media prior to the start of spring practice, set to begin on March 6th. The pre-spring media luncheon highlighted Norvell’s thoughts on the transfer portal, improvement within the team's depth chart, and more.

Expectations are high for Norvell and his staff, heading into the 2023 offseason as one of the most experienced teams in the country. Many members of the coaching staff recently received contract extensions, molding the trust that Florida State has in the program's current state. Despite having one of their best seasons in recent years in 2022, the Seminoles are looking to make national noise and Norvell believes they’re ready for the task if they can stay consistent and continue to climb.

“Last year was not a perfect season. This is a new team this year and we got a lot of steps and a lot of areas in, it’s critical that we improve in. Our guys have that sense of urgency, we need to have that sense of urgency every single day in all we do. We have expectations within and we’re going to continue to push to that every single day.”

“Expectations for us have always been to go be our best... I try not to get caught up on the outside. I’m ecstatic that people are talking good about Florida State nationally, they should, they should. This program deserves that, this program has earned that through the test of time. We got away from it for a little bit, but the work by the young men that I get to coach, and what they’ve done have put us back in that national conversation. I don’t plan on that going away.”

