The Florida State Seminoles are just a couple of weeks away from the team’s annual spring showcase, now past the midway point of the camp session. With enough practice under their belts to shake off some off-season rust, the biggest challenge now for the Noles is to find consistency in execution.

“We got to have that consistency for us to get where I believe we’re capable of going,” head coach Mike Norvell said after Thursday’s practice. “We got to continue to push and get better at the little things, the details, the fundamentals.”

While he’s looking for the team to find that next level, he has still been impressed by the work that they’ve showcased so far, saying that both sides of the ball had “dominant moments.”

“Good swings of how they were performing,” Norvell said. “This team’s worked really hard for eight practices.”

Ahead of Saturday’s scrimmage, he offered more details on what he’s trying to push his team to do, what he’s seen from quarterback Jordan Travis and more.