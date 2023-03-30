“I’m going to keep pushing till the wheels fall off:” Kentron Poitier, Renardo Green talk personal, team development

Florida State took the IPF for their eighth spring practice, reaching the second half of off-season training. From the top of the roster to the bottom, the Seminoles seem to have the deepest team they’ve fielded in years between a large portion of returning contributors and newcomers that are getting more acclimated each week.

The Seminoles have showcased that talent and its steady growth throughout the offseason and following Thursday’s practice, wide receiver Kentron Poitier and defensive back Renardo Green spoke with the media to talk about personal and team development.

“Really just getting better at all the things that I lacked on last year,” Green said of his main goals. “Working on that, and then helping the guys get better, coming together as a group so we can dominate this year.“

Wide receiver Kentron Poitier

Video via The Osceola

Defensive back Renardo Green