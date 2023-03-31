Photo Gallery: FSU Pro Day

Florida State football players with sights set on the NFL or other potential paths to a spot at the next level (CFL, USFL, XFL) took part in the school’s 2023 Pro Day workouts, showcasing their potential in front of a variety of scouts and team officials.

Safety Jammie Robinson, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel, tight end Camren McDonald, defensive back Jarques McClellion, defensive lineman Robert Cooper, wide receiver Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson, defensive end Leonard Warner III, offensive lineman Jazston Turentine, tight end Wyatt Rector and wide receiver Mike Roussos all participated in the event, looking to further bolster their shot at continuing their careers.

A full photo gallery from the day’s action can be found below — the 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 27, 2023 to Saturday, April 29, 2023.