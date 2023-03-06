Noles News: FSU spring football starts today

Recruiting

Got Ourselves a New Signal Caller



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ QB Luke Kromenhoek (@LukeKromenhoek) has committed to the 2024 All-American Bowl. #GoNoles #AllAmericanBowl pic.twitter.com/C0ntv3QbTY — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) March 5, 2023

I want to thank @Coach_Norvell for allowing me to come up on a unofficial visit, I had a blast! @RealCoachK @DB__God pic.twitter.com/pnxDGNn7bi — Breaking News Braylon (@BraylonVincent) March 5, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Keishawn Mashburn (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

It’s time to start laying down the building blocks for the 2023 Florida State football season, as head coach Mike Norvell and his squad are set to take the field for the first day of spring practice.

What position group has the most potential to define FSU’s season, outside of quarterback? ESPN’s Andrea Adelson thinks its the offensive line:

It is hard to pick a team that has made more significant strides on the offensive line over the past three years than Florida State, which has turned that unit from a weakness into a strength heading into what should be a huge 2023 season. The Seminoles do have to replace left guard Dillan Gibbons, the unquestioned leader of that group, but they also return experience and add three transfers to bolster the depth and competition of the group. Florida State ended up as one of the best rushing teams in the country (averaging 214.1 yards per game) and has vastly improved its pass protection as well. But for Florida State to live up to the expectations it has — particularly on offense — the offensive line is going to need to continue on its upward trajectory.

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson had himself an impressive NFL Combine performance, following up on a Senior Bowl outing that managed to turn a few scouts’ heads:

“Jammie Robinson, Florida State”



His 2️⃣3️⃣ bench press reps were 2nd among all DBs



: #NFLCombine March 4-5 on @nflnetwork #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/QwCXWimb97 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 4, 2023

40 times have different effects on players.



Two DS who didn’t run great yesterday, FSU’s Jammie Robinson (4.59) & Georgia’s Chris Smith (4.62), won’t be impacted much at all.



Both are urgent & instinctive and love ball. There’s strong conviction across league on both players. pic.twitter.com/Ogm8ycNWrw — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 4, 2023

#Cardinals Center Rodney Hudson is expected to retire after 12 NFL seasons, according to ESPN.



Hudson played in 159 games for both the #Raiders and Cardinals and made it to 3 Pro-Bowl teams and was an All-Pro in 2019. pic.twitter.com/nTawGad9Vf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2023

Basketball

We’re one week out from Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament — according to ESPN’s bracketology predictions, the Florida State Seminoles are currently a No. 7 seed headed to Salt Lake.

Join us on Monday night! ️



We’ll be taking over at @glorydays_flga on Capital Circle from 7-8PM!



Bring your friends and family and help us get fired up for #MarchMadness #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/LnNWp8GtXQ — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 5, 2023

As for the men’s team, after setting a program record for losses in a season, the Seminoles are set to take on Georgia Tech in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Baseball

No. 16 Florida State experienced its first letdown of the Link Jarrett era, as the Seminoles lost two out of three to an FGCU team that now is off to the best start in program history.

Up next for the Seminoles is another matchup against an in-state opponent, another home matchup vs. the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Softball

No. 5 FSU softball threw down a combined no-hitter on Sunday, riding a six-run first inning to cruise to a 9-1 run-rule win over Georgia Southern — the Seminoles’ 20th win of the season.

All Sports

Florida State divers opened competition at the 2023 NCAA Zone B Diving Championships on Sunday, with Tazman Abramowicz, David Vargas, and Darwin Nolasco earning top 20 finishes in the men’s 1-meter competition.

The ninth-ranked Florida State men’s golf team ended the first day in eighth place at 10-over at the Cabo Collegiate Invitational at Twin Dolphin’s Club in Mexico.

Florida State women’s tennis (6-5, 1-2 ACC) fell to Miami 5-2 on Sunday, while No. 15 Florida State men’s tennis fell to No. 21 Virginia 4-0.