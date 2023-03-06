“Guys were flying around:” Mike Norvell compliments effort, talks first FSU spring practice

For the first time in 2023, the Florida State Seminoles officially took to the Dunlap Practice Facility for football practice.

Monday kicked off the Seminoles’ spring camp season, with this year’s squad hitting the IPF in helmets for the first of 15 practices.

For a good chunk of the roster, given that FSU is returning a national-best 87% of its production from last year, it was a return to a familiar setting but for both transfers and early enrollees alike, it was their first taste of practice in Florida State colors.

After practice, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to discuss takeaways from the first day, what and who stood out to him and other key thoughts as spring camp gets underway.

One of the most significant updates was that offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive back Kevin Knowles II, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, defensive end Aaron Hester and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray will miss the entirety of spring camp, with defensive lineman Braden Fiske and defensive back Jarrian Jones set to be, in his words, “very limited.”

You can see his entire interview below: