Video from first day of FSU spring football practice

Florida State hit the practice field for the first time this spring on Monday, kicking off a month-plus period of camp that’ll set the tone for the Seminoles’ season.

FSU, which finished the year 10-3 (5-3 ACC) and ranked No. 11/10 in the country, has high hopes heading into 2023 with the return of major names like quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and defensive end Jared Verse as well as new talent in the form of transfers like tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive back Fentrell Cypress.

Early enrollees, amongst them quarterback Brock Glenn and wide receiver Hykeem Williams, also got their first chance to take the field with their new teammates and start to find their place in Mike Norvell’s Florida State program.

“Guys were flying around,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “We accomplished what we needed to accomplish.”

