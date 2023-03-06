“The expectation is a lot higher, the standard is a lot higher:” Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Jared Verse talk after first spring practice

The Florida State Seminoles headed into the 2023 offseason with high expectations after a big step forward in their recent campaign.

Head coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff have elevated the Seminoles roster each and every offseason and with one of the highest-rated transfer classes in the nation, the past few months have helped the Noles rise their stock.

FSU brought in the No. 3 transfer portal class in the nation, as well as the No. 19 high school class. The Seminoles brand has certainly been highlighted over the past year with culture and commitment carrying the program to new heights.

Along with the newcomers that signed with the Noles, Florida State is bringing back a majority of starters that propelled the team to a 10-3 season. Upgraded additions and veterans in nearly every position group should have Florida State eager for an offseason that prepares them for a conference and possibly even national title race.

Following the Seminoles first spring practice of the offseason, running back Trey Benson, quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse spoke with the local media to talk about what they hope to accomplish this spring and other observations after day one.

The full interviews will be listed below:

Running back Trey Benson

Video courtesy Warchant

Defensive end Jared Verse

Video courtesy The Osceola

Quarterback Jordan Travis