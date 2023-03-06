FSU to be without several starters this spring

Florida State Seminoles football took to the practice field for the first time this spring, undertaking the first of 15 practices set to run through mid-April.

While Florida State returns plenty of production for the 2023 season, the Seminoles will be without several players to start camp, head coach Mike Norvell said on Monday following practice.

Offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive back Kevin Knowles II, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, defensive end Aaron Hester and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray will miss the entirety of spring camp.

He also added that defensive lineman Braden Fiske, defensive lineman Jaden Jones, and defensive end Jaden Jones will be limited.

FSU, which finished last year 10-3 (5-3 ACC) and ranked No. 11/10 in the country, has high hopes heading into 2023 with the return of major names like quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and defensive end Jared Verse, as well as new talent in the form of South Carolina Gamecocks tight end transfer Jaheim Bell and Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Fentrell Cypress.