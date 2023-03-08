“Going above and beyond:” Mike Norvell compliments newcomers, player investment after second spring practice

The Florida State Seminoles took the gridiron for their second practice of the spring. Most of the attention has gone toward the newcomers, including top freshmen and transfers that are getting accustomed to the coaching staff.

Early on in camp, head coach Mike Norvell says he’s been pleased with the start of spring practice, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a high standard for the Noles' energy and effort to set the tone for the season.

Aside from practice covering mostly positional drills and situational opportunities, the Seminoles have started to speed up the procedures on the practice field. The coaching staff will likely use this time to ease the newcomers into the program, but it looks like they’re slowly tapping the gas with high expectations.

Following the Seminoles' practice, Norvell spoke with the media, complimenting those newcomers' efforts and the ease with which they’re acclimating to the program’s expectations, as well as other key takeaways from the day.

The full interview can be found below:

Video courtesy The Osceola