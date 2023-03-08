“Everybody is just working:” Players talk early impressions after second spring practice

Florida State football was back with another evening practice today. Spring ball has always been important for head coach Mike Norvell and his staff to set the standard, and the vocalness coming from the field this spring shows 2023 is no different.

There’s been a bright light on the Seminoles' returners, but the newcomers have been the story of the offseason. As has been the case since Norvell’s arrival in Tallahassee, Florida State will have more than a few talented transfers see immediate opportunity next season, along with the possibility of a handful of freshmen.

Following the second spring practice of the offseason, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, linebacker Tatum Bethune, and defensive lineman Fabien Lovett spoke with the media to talk about their early impressions from camp, from their performances to what they’ve seen from their teammates and more.

You can catch each interview below:

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson

Video courtesy Noles247

Linebacker Tatum Bethune

Video courtesy Warchant

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett

Video courtesy The Osceola