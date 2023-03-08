Video from second FSU football spring practice

Florida State was back at the Dunlap Training Facility today for their second spring practice of the offseason. The Seminoles have yet to put on the full pads and equipment to prepare for real-game situations, as right now the focus lies on details in positional drills, though head coach Mike Norvell said that Friday’s practice will be a full-go.

While the first week of practice usually brings with it an adjustment period while the players shake off the rust, and while there have been more than a few instances of corrections being laid out by the staff, this hasn’t been a major storyline so far early on. The Seminoles not only have a veteran-filled roster but there’s a plethora of newcomers who, in Norvell’s eyes, have done an impressive job of acclimating to the standard that’s being established in Tallahassee.

Clips and moments from practice will be listed below: