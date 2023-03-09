Noles News: Seminoles prepare for first practice with pads

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Five-star offensive tackle in the class of 2024, Jonathan Daniels has received a recruiting prediction in favor of Florida State. Daniels is listed as the No. 1 OT in the nation, according to On3 Sports.

On3's @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for Florida State to land On3's No. 1 OT in the class of 2024, 5-star Jonathan Daniels



Intel (On3+):

Football

The Seminoles are listed as the No. 1 team in the ACC and No. 8 in the country in FOX Sports' latest “Spring Top 25.”

@RJ_Young drops his Spring Top 25!



Do you agree with his list?

Here’s a look at the Noles most recent Academic All-Stars:

Congratulations to @tatumx15 for being named the February Student-Athlete of the month and this week's Academic All-Stars!

Defensive back Renardo Green joins Jeff Culhane following the Seminoles second spring practice. Florida State will have their first padded practice tomorrow.

"All we want to do is see each other win."
@nado2times joins @jeffculhane for the first practice report of spring presented by @TheBattlesEnd

Tight end Kyle Morlock has signed with “The Battles End” NIL collective.

The Battle’s End is thrilled to announce a relationship with @MorlockKyle. Welcome to the team, Kyle!



Better never stops and we are only going to keep growing. Come join us and Kyle at The Battle’s End.https://t.co/2KGHLZuS1J pic.twitter.com/yFNiSIZBER — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) March 8, 2023

Four-star 2025 wide receiver recently cut his list down to five schools, with Florida State making an appearance.

Baseball

Florida State prepares for Legacy Weekend, beginning March 10th.

Gear up today for Buster Posey’s jersey retirement Saturday



The first 1,000 fans will take home a BP poster. The pregame ceremony begins at 2:30.



https://t.co/tCRHYHDvKs pic.twitter.com/wRvFyAyrqS — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 8, 2023

Cameron Smith sends a moonshot in the Seminoles previous game:

All Sports

The Seminoles will face off in the “Florida State Match-Up” next weekend at the Seminoles Legacy Golf Club.

Single digits away from the #floridastatematchup



Florida State Match-Up

March 17th-19th

⛳️ Seminole Legacy Golf Club pic.twitter.com/gCTQ2QlTOB — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 8, 2023

They’ll start their at home tournament schedule this weekend, with the “Seminole Intercollegiate.”

Get ready for



The first of 2️⃣ tournaments at the gorgeous Seminole Legacy Golf Club begins with the on March 13-14!



Here's everything you need to know



https://t.co/ciChyBUIWC pic.twitter.com/YC7kToc5pr — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 8, 2023

Pitcher Sydney Sandercock representing the Noles softball team: