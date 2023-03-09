Noles News: Seminoles prepare for first practice with pads

Recruiting
Five-star offensive tackle in the class of 2024, Jonathan Daniels has received a recruiting prediction in favor of Florida State. Daniels is listed as the No. 1 OT in the nation, according to On3 Sports.
On3's expert prediction for Florida State to land On3's No. 1 OT in the class of 2024, 5-star Jonathan Daniels
Football
The Seminoles are listed as the No. 1 team in the ACC and No. 8 in the country in FOX Sports' latest “Spring Top 25.”
FOX Sports drops his Spring Top 25!
Here’s a look at the Noles most recent Academic All-Stars:
Congratulations to @tatumx15 for being named the February Student-Athlete of the month and this week’s Academic All-Stars!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/4sFn54leIN— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 8, 2023
Defensive back Renardo Green joins Jeff Culhane following the Seminoles second spring practice. Florida State will have their first padded practice tomorrow.
RELATED: Video from second FSU football spring practice
RELATED: “Everybody is just working:” Players talk early impressions after second spring practice
"All we want to do is see each other win."@nado2times joins @jeffculhane for the first practice report of spring presented by @TheBattlesEnd #KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/VP7U5v2g3v— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 9, 2023
Tight end Kyle Morlock has signed with “The Battles End” NIL collective.
The Battle's End is thrilled to announce a relationship with Kyle Morlock. Welcome to the team, Kyle!
Better never stops and we are only going to keep growing. Come join us and Kyle at The Battle’s End.https://t.co/2KGHLZuS1J pic.twitter.com/yFNiSIZBER
Four-star 2025 wide receiver recently cut his list down to five schools, with Florida State making an appearance.
MY Top 5‼️ #APDTA @PennStateFball @FSUFootball @TCUFootball @UGAAthletics @Vol_Football @DelfonteDiamond pic.twitter.com/6vuoFFyTFv— Quanell X Jr. (@QuanellJr) March 7, 2023
Baseball
Florida State prepares for Legacy Weekend, beginning March 10th.
Gear up today for Buster Posey's jersey retirement Saturday
The first 1,000 fans will take home a BP poster. The pregame ceremony begins at 2:30.
Cameron Smith sends a moonshot in the Seminoles previous game:
CANNON CAM @cameron_smith24 pic.twitter.com/XnTWCZYPzZ— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 8, 2023
All Sports
The Seminoles will face off in the “Florida State Match-Up” next weekend at the Seminoles Legacy Golf Club.
Single digits away from the #floridastatematchup
Florida State Match-Up
March 17th-19th
They’ll start their at home tournament schedule this weekend, with the “Seminole Intercollegiate.”
Get ready for— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 8, 2023
The first of 2️⃣ tournaments at the gorgeous Seminole Legacy Golf Club begins with the on March 13-14!
Here's everything you need to know
Pitcher Sydney Sandercock representing the Noles softball team:
GATE … so thankful for all the work players give to this progam .. was fun to honor @k_sandercock today .. she gives so much to this program on & off the field! #liveGATE pic.twitter.com/3IXWpeTkVg— Lonni Alameda (@Coach_Alameda) March 8, 2023
