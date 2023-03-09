 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Seminoles prepare for first practice with pads

Florida State welcoming a plethora of former stars this weekend

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

Five-star offensive tackle in the class of 2024, Jonathan Daniels has received a recruiting prediction in favor of Florida State. Daniels is listed as the No. 1 OT in the nation, according to On3 Sports.

Football

The Seminoles are listed as the No. 1 team in the ACC and No. 8 in the country in FOX Sports' latest “Spring Top 25.”

Here’s a look at the Noles most recent Academic All-Stars:

Defensive back Renardo Green joins Jeff Culhane following the Seminoles second spring practice. Florida State will have their first padded practice tomorrow.

Tight end Kyle Morlock has signed with “The Battles End” NIL collective.

Four-star 2025 wide receiver recently cut his list down to five schools, with Florida State making an appearance.

Baseball

Florida State prepares for Legacy Weekend, beginning March 10th.

Cameron Smith sends a moonshot in the Seminoles previous game:

All Sports

The Seminoles will face off in the “Florida State Match-Up” next weekend at the Seminoles Legacy Golf Club.

They’ll start their at home tournament schedule this weekend, with the “Seminole Intercollegiate.”

Pitcher Sydney Sandercock representing the Noles softball team:

