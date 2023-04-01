“I think we’re in a good spot:” FSU showcases depth in back-and-forth second scrimmage

For its ninth spring practice of 2023, the Florida State Seminoles underwent its second scrimmage of camp, with head coach Mike Norvell pleaed with the back and forth competition displayed by his squad.

“It’s what you’re hopeful to see with a team that has the depth and the experience that we have, [as well as] some of the newcomers that have joined us bringing great competition,” he said to the media following the outing.

He took time to compliment quarterback Jordan Travis’ effort and work, noting that he strung together an impressive 12-play drive on a day in which there was an established intention to get him extra work.

“He’s getting better. And when you’re your best players are improving, i’s definitely exciting for what’s ahead.”

“One of his great talents is understanding — you see the confidence and building that with the guys that are around him, whether it’s the running game, passing game, in all things.”

You can read Norvell’s openings statement below and as well as catch his full interview where he details his takeways, Travis’ impressive day on and off the field, who stood out on the defense and more.