“I think we’re in a good spot:” FSU showcases depth in back-and-forth second scrimmage

For its ninth spring practice of 2023, the Florida State Seminoles underwent its second scrimmage of camp, with head coach Mike Norvell pleaed with the back and forth competition displayed by his squad.
“It’s what you’re hopeful to see with a team that has the depth and the experience that we have, [as well as] some of the newcomers that have joined us bringing great competition,” he said to the media following the outing.
He took time to compliment quarterback Jordan Travis’ effort and work, noting that he strung together an impressive 12-play drive on a day in which there was an established intention to get him extra work.
“One of his great talents is understanding — you see the confidence and building that with the guys that are around him, whether it’s the running game, passing game, in all things.”
You can read Norvell’s openings statement below and as well as catch his full interview where he details his takeways, Travis’ impressive day on and off the field, who stood out on the defense and more.
Good morning, everybody. Coming off a scrimmage here today, I thought it was another good opportunity guys took advantage of. Had been 110 plays — I think it’s a 50 plays with the ones, 45 roughly with the twos and then 15 with a third group. Trying to get a look at everybody, where they are after a couple of weeks of practice. Good amount of install, you’re trying to see guys, you get out and operate. ACC officials here today, [the team] did a much better job and limiting penalties. There are still some things that showed up that we got to get better at and continue to trust our technique with but all in all, I thought it was cleaner in regards to that. It was good to see still different combinations.
Jordan, I mentioned the other day was gonna get some work. We planned on on him having a couple series. We went out first series, I think he put together a 12-play drive extremely efficient. Did a wonderful job marching the ball down for a touchdown. We got him 12 plays and provided a great opportunity for other guys to continue to get work. Jordan’s coming off, you know, going back and watching Thursday’s practice, was really pleased with just all things that he’s doing and playing at a high level. Was good today just starting off to see him go out and play there. I guess he got probably 15-16 plays.
He’s getting better. And when you’re your best players are improving, i’s definitely exciting for what’s ahead. I got to watch more with the other quarterbacks. I mean, it was up and down today. I think all of them had good moments, but a decision here or there that we’ve got to be cleaner with, make sure that we are taking control of the offense.
Had some guys that were a little bit limited, just in on number counts, but as you’re getting new personnel groupings, making sure that we’re taking control of that as it as it goes.
Defensively thought we were flying around. Thought guys did a good job, trying to play with tempo. Gave up a few runs that we got to tighten up. Trey and LT both went live today, they were not in tag modes that they been. Both those guys you showed up with a couple of big plays and defense I thought responded very well. Really good job in third down situations — it’s a good back and forth. It’s what you’re hopeful to see with a team that has the depth and the experience that we have and also some of the newcomers that have joined us bringing great competition. A lot of things that we’ll get to look at on film. Tried to challenge them — we basically played it as a first half, putting the ball down just a lot of different situations that showed up, our guys had to react to. Got some two minute drills, I thought it was a good good work day. Pleased with what we’re able to do, I think we’re in a good spot near nine nine practices in. Two practices this next week and then leading into me the spring showcase week which will be a great opportunity in that third time of of getting a chance to go out there and play and scrimmage our guys to continue to improve and get better.
Let’s fly, @jjohnnywilson #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/KJqkLuE9Sk— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 1, 2023
