FSU coordinators talk second scrimmage impressions, takeaways

Florida State Seminoles football took to Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campell Stadium on Saturday, April 1, taking part in its second scrimmage of the 2023 spring camp season.

With the Seminoles entering the back-end portion of the camp schedule, the competition level is rising as the focus shifts more and more from acclimation to standardization.

“It was a good back and forth,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s what you’re hopeful to see with a team that has the depth and the experience that we have [as well as] the newcomers that have joined us bringing great competition.”

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis spoke with the media following the Seminoles’ outing, offering their own insight and early analysis into what they saw their squad put together.

Offensive coordinator, offensive line coach Alex Atkins

Atkins, echoing Norvell, was complimentary of quarterback Jordan Travis’ day, offering praise not just for the performance he put together but the work that led up to it.

“What I love about Jordan is his preparation,” he said. “You have to limit him some [in practices], but his preparation remains the same. And that’s why he’s able to perform lime he performs.”

Amongst other topics, Atkins also spoke on the backup quarterbacks and their progress, wide receivers, the offensive line, and the run game.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller

Fuller, meanwhile, was excited to see a clean day from the team. While he thought the defense started out slow, he saw a response from them that was encouraging end reflective of what’s required for them to continue progressing.

“There were some drives of the offense making a play here and there, but I thought our response within the drive of standing up whether it was the 1s, 2s or 3s, I thought that was good. That’s a positive to see...because it’s a game-day type preparation for them.”

Fuller also spoke on the improvements he’s seen from defensive backs Fentrell Cyprus and Jarrian Jones, defensive end Joshua Farmer, the team’s philosphy behind linebacker depth and rotation and who from the offense has flashed and given the defense fits.

Special teams coordinator, defensive ends coach John Papuchis

“I thought the special teams work that we got today was really, very good,” Papuchis said. “We went competitive reps in punt period, where we were trying to get some different looks.”

“All of our field goals were live today, we got good work in terms of protection and in terms of the block unit. And I really thought our kickers had a pretty good day, and the competition this week has been really good.”

He did mention that while there were live reps, the team hasn’t fully gotten to the point of establishing who will be rotating and vying for a spot there, especially as last year’s steady hand at returner Mycah Pittman works back from surgery.

Papuchis also spoke on the performance of the defensive ends (including Jaden Jones, Byron Turner and Pat Payton), more on his kickers, and other takeaways from Saturday and spring so far.