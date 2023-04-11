FSU offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel granted seventh year of eligibility

Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel has been granted a seventh year of eligibility, the university announced on Tuesday.

“We are happy to have D’Mitri with our program for another year,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Since he joined the Nole Family as a graduate transfer prior to last season, he has displayed tremendous leadership, effort and football knowledge. D’Mitri was a major contributor to our success as a team in 2022 and has been an outstanding leader for our younger offensive lineman. We’re excited for him that he will have another season to showcase his ability and continue to help the overall growth of our program.”

Emmanuel started all 13 games for FSU last season, earning third-team All-ACC honors as part of a Seminioles’ offensive line that led the country with an average of 7.46 plays per game of at least 20 yards and tied for the national lead with eight touchdown drives of at least 90 yards.

“I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who helped me with this waiver process, including my family, coaches, teammates and friends, and to the committee for recognizing my journey,” Emmanuel said. “I am honored to be part of the Florida State football program and can’t wait to be back on the field preparing for the 2023 season.”

The full release from FSU can be found below: