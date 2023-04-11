“I like the progression I’m seeing:” Mike Norvell speaks on improvements from newcomers and more

The Florida State Seminoles have arrived at the final week of spring camp, prior to their scrimmage this Saturday. FSU will hold the scrimmage at 4:00 ET, giving fans a chance to look at the “new and improved” roster. That won’t be the major cause for the Seminoles since they’re returning a large number of their starters from last season, but fans will surely get a glimpse of how FSU’s depth currently stands.

There’s always been a heavy voice in the football world stating the trenches as the most underrated part of the game. While Florida State has recently had some playmakers in that realm, they’ve proven this spring that they’re inching away from matching the speed and build of some of the top teams in the nation. The defensive line has been nothing short of dominant throughout the past weeks, and the offensive line is showing tremendous effort, from the starters to the role players.

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the local media following Tuesday’s practice to talk about the return of D’Mitri Emmanuel, and the progression of the quarterback room.

“He is great for our locker room, he’s great for our team. He’s got a wonderful spirit about him and truly wants to push to help people get better. Good getting him back out.”

The interview will be linked below:

Video via The Osceola

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Everything Noles podcast channel, presented by Fans First Sports Network, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.