“It’s been stressful, but I love it:” Brock Glenn, AJ Duffy, Tate Rodemaker, and D’Mitri Emmanuel speak on spring practice

Florida State’s spring camp is just a week away from officially concluding, with the annual “Spring Showcase” set to kick off at 4:00 this Saturday. The Seminoles have had one of the best spring camps in recent years, largely due to a huge veteran presence. There’s been an increased amount of player leadership in each position room which has helped the newcomers mold into the system at a fast pace.

A couple of the newcomers that have stood out so far include Vandrevius Jacobs, Jaheim Bell, and Quindarrius Jones. Increased competition in most position groups has aided the improvement of some of the players, especially in the wide receiver and offensive line groups.

“It’s been stressful, but I love it. I knew coming in, being an early enrollee was going to be super stressful and that they would put a lot on me, but that’s kind of what I wanted.”

“Coach Norvell always says he pushed his athletes to do things they never thought they could’ve done and that’s definitely what he’s doing.” - Freshman quarterback Brock Glenn

After Tuesday’s practice, Glenn, AJ Duffy, Tate Rodemaker, and D’Mitri Emmanuel spoke with the media, discussing their journey through spring camp so far.

The full interviews will be listed below:

Quarterback Brock Glenn

Quarterback AJ Duffy

Offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel

