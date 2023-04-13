“Every time he touches the ball, we expect him to be explosive:” Florida State position coaches talk progression through spring camp

Florida State has now concluded its final spring practice before the weekend showcase this Saturday. The Seminoles will hold the scrimmage at 4:00 ET, serving as a game for fans to travel back to Tallahassee and witness another event in Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU took time at practice today to run the most offense versus defense work they’ve had all spring, which should just be a preview of what's to come this weekend.

The quarterbacks and running backs had tremendous showings at Thursday's practice. Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn were precise with their passes in the endzone and were able to extend plays and widen the field for the running backs. Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili have drastically improved their pass-catching, which was also viewed at a high scale today.

Following Thursday’s practice, position coaches David Johnson, Tony Tokarz, Chris Thomsen, and Ron Dugans met with the media to talk about the strength of their groups and what they’re able to bring to the offense.

The full interviews will be listed below:

Running backs coach David “Yac” Johnson

Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz

Tight ends coach Chris Thomsen

Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans

Videos via The Osceola

