Seminoles Spring Showcase 2023: How to watch, preview

After thirteen practices, Florida State football is ready to show what it’s been cooking up this spring to the world at large.

FSU has opted for a different look to its spring games so far under head coach Mike Norvell (prioritizing beneficial reps in situational challenges rather than a full-out exhibition game), the thinking behind deeming the event a “showcase.”

As the team has done the last two years, the day will wrap up with a period that pits two duos of guest coaches against each other — this year, it’s Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Charlie Ward and linebacker Henri Crockett from the 1993 championship squad facing off against running back Karlos Williams and defensive back PJ Williams from the 2013 team.

FSU, after finishing 2022 with 10 wins and a Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma, has found itself back in the national conversation with expectations high for next season. The Seminoles return a national-best 87% of its production from last year’s squad and have added an influx of talent through the transfer portal.

According to DraftKings, Florida State has the 7th best odds to win the 2023 national championship (+1800, tied with Clemson), behind Georgia (+230), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+700), Michigan (+1000), USC (+1400) and LSU (+1600).

Quarterback Jordan Travis (+1000) has the second-best odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy (behind Caleb Williams at +500). Per FSU Sports Info, he enters the season as one of only four active players with at least 5,500 career passing yards and at least 1,700 career rushing yards.

Other major names that chose to return for another year in Tallahassee include running back Trey Benson, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, defensive end Jared Verse (alongside many others)

Some of the more notable transfer portal additions that Seminoles’ fans will be able to get a first-look at include defensive back Fentrell Cypress, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive lineman Braden Fiske and offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (also alongside many others), as well as early-enrollee signees like quarterback Brock Glenn and wide receiver Hykeem Williams.

Florida State also was able to officially welcome back offensive lineman D’mitri Emmanuel this past week after his application for a seventh year of eligibility was granted.

The 2023 Spring Showcase will not be available on standard cable, with the event streaming on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State Seminoles spring game showcase: How to Watch

Channel

ACC Network Extra

Time

4 p.m. ET

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators