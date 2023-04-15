Gameday Central: FSU Spring Showcase

Florida State Seminoles football will take to Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium today for its annual Spring Showcase, giving FSU fans and the world at large its first glimpse into this year’s iteration of the Seminoles squad.

FSU has logged 13 practices so far, acclimating itself back up to the standard head coach Mike Norvell has looked to establish in the first three years of his tenure before amping up the intensity to further set the tone for 2023.

A top-15 finish last season, the return of 87% of production, and an infusion of talent via the transfer portal have expectations riding high in Tallahassee — and throughout spring camp, that’s been reflected in the mindset of the team. Players and coaches are aware of what’s on the line and what’s possible in 2023, and in turn, there’s been an elevation of intensity and competitiveness as each side tries to bring out the best in themselves and each other.

That elevation will be able to be put on display in the 2023 Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase, which is set to be streaming only on ACC Network Extra.

Tickets for the 2023 Spring Showcase are listed at $10 and are available for purchase online.

Some notes, via FSU:

Everyone in attendance will be entered to win a practice-worn jersey from this year’s squad at the conclusion of the Spring Showcase. Winners will be notified during the event via email and the jerseys must be picked up by the end of the day in the Seminole Sportshop in the south endzone.

Fans will be allowed on the field postgame.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

10 AM : Parking Lots Open

: Parking Lots Open 2 PM : Box Office at Dick Howser Stadium Opens (Will Call Location)

: Box Office at Dick Howser Stadium Opens (Will Call Location) 3 PM : Doak Campbell Stadium Gates Open

: Doak Campbell Stadium Gates Open 4 PM: Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase Begins

Florida State spring game: Previews, Coverage, how to watch

Mike Norvell’s coaching staff certainly hopes for a strong showing, as recruits from the next few cycles will be in Tallahassee to take it all in. Though likely not exhaustive, here is a list of names that Tomahawk Nation’s Three Stars have been able to confirm

As the Seminoles have done in the two previous iterations of the Spring Showcase, they’ll welcome guest coaches to face off against each other and wrap up the day in what has been dubbed the “Grand Finale.”

How to Watch

Channel

ACC Network Extra

Time

4 p.m. ET

2023 Florida State football schedule

Sunday, September 3: LSU Tigers (Orlando)

Saturday, September 9: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, September 16: at Boston College Eagles

Saturday, September 23: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, September 30: BYE

Saturday, October 7: Virginia Tech Hokies

Saturday, October 14: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, October 21: Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, October 28: at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Saturday, November 4: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Saturday, November 11: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, November 18: North Alabama Lions

Saturday, November 25: at Florida Gators

According to DraftKings, Florida State has the 7th best odds to win the 2023 national championship (+1800, tied with Clemson), behind Georgia (+230), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+700), Michigan (+1000), USC (+1400) and LSU (+1600).

Quarterback Jordan Travis (+1000) has the second-best odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy (behind Caleb Williams at +500). Per FSU Sports Info, he enters the season as one of only four active players with at least 5,500 career passing yards and at least 1,700 career rushing yards.

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)