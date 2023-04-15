Defensive observations from Florida State’s Spring Showcase

Florida State football was back at Doak Campbell Stadium, participating in their annual “Spring Showcase.” Head coach Mike Norvell has been known to use this time to run practice drills and situational runs, instead of a scrimmage between split parties. Players are padded, but full contact with them getting taken down to the deck isn’t the norm. This serves as a chance for coaches to view how their depth plays through different levels, and for fans to get an offseason update on the state of the team.

The Seminoles’ defensive line was the most dominant group on the field, by far. There’s an elevated sense of speed, urgency, and strength within the d-line that was previewed in 2022 but is now on full display.

Top defensive standouts from FSU’s Spring Showcase

Defensive end Jared Verse

The projected 2023 first-round pick set the tone for the Seminoles. He either bull-rushed his way straight to the quarterback and found an open pocket in the offensive line, or drew in the double team to give the rest of the line clear opportunities. Verse looked like the most dominant player in garnet and gold.

Defensive end Patrick Payton

The soon-to-be redshirt sophomore has bursted onto the scene and the hype train continues to roll. He seems to be growing every single day and that’s being paired with his speed and quick twitch off the line. When Verse is taking the offense’s attention, Payton is busy putting the quarterback on his backside. He’s also been able to use his lengthy arms to prepare for the run game and slow down threats through the middle.

Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer

Farmer was a menace inside the middle of the field today, along with his old high school teammate Darrell Jackson. They used their sheer power to get through the smaller guards on the offensive line and both were able to use their hands to break through the block. If they can continue to build their IQ with experience and reps, they’ll be making plays regularly on Saturdays.

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach

Veteran linebacker Kalen DeLoach flew around the entire field today, acting as a nagging bug around the quarterback's ear. DeLoach secured an interception that would have been a pick-six in a real game setting and also grabbed a fumble recovery. He’s the most versatile linebacker on the roster and that was clearly shown by his performance today.