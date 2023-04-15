5 things we learned from FSU’s Spring Showcase

Tallahassee: While Florida State football’s spring showcases aren’t quite the normal spring game atmosphere, this year’s exhibition gave the public its first good look at some of the Seminoles' notable returning players as well as newcomers who could be big-time contributors in the fall.

The Seminole defense controlled the line of scrimmage during the showcase but some of the perimeter players were able to show out on the offensive side of the ball.

Here are five early takeaways from the day’s action.

1. Defense controlled the day

The Seminoles’ defensive line was dominant throughout the entirety of the spring showcase controlling the offense’s approach the entire day. They stuffed the Seminoles’ run game most of the day and were pressuring the offense consistently with every quarterback frequently under duress.

Kalen Deloach also picked off Jordan Travis on the first full series for the offense. The linebackers were flying all over the field with Omar Graham Jr standing out as well.

FSU’s front seven has a chance to be really special this season.

2. Running back room is as good as ever

All five running backs got significant time on the field with CJ Campbell having the best day of any of the backs. He also got many first-team reps and was neck and neck with Rodney Hill in terms of usage.

Both starters (Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili) also showed just how dynamic that backfield will be this season, not looking like there will be a dropoff with the loss of Treshaun Ward.

3. Kalen Deloach had a great day

Deloach picked off Jordan Travis early in the spring showcase but also forced a fumble and recovered it on the same play much later in the showcase. While the defense was dominant across the board Deloach was the clear standout on the day.

4. Kentron Poitier stepped up

Poitier made a great near-one-handed catch where he brought the ball back into his body and made a few more nice contested catches. Throughout spring he has stepped into that number two outside receiver role (after Johnny Wilson).

This will be a huge year for Poitier to establish himself as a reliable option in this offense and with how the spring has been going he will make that next step this season.

Kentron Poitier with a nice grab earlier during #FSU Spring Showcase pic.twitter.com/HiWPZLvYzp — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) April 15, 2023

An easy bet to be a familiar sight in 2023 for #FSU: pic.twitter.com/f7nS0aAclF — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) April 15, 2023

5. CJ Campbell will be a contributor

Campbell has shown through the spring and in the spring showcase that he is a well-rounded back and he belongs on the field in the fall. The running back scored two early touchdowns and looked more than comfortable in the passing game.