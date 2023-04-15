Offensive observations from 2023 FSU Spring Showcase

Tallahassee FL- While it wasn’t a complete picture into what this team is capable of, given the format of the day prioritizing competition and rising against adversity, during the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase the Florida State offense struggled at times controlling the line of scrimmage versus the dominant Seminoles defensive front.

We saw the skill group look much improved from where they were last year, with the receiving room showcasing more depth than at any other point in head coach Mike Norvell’s time in Tallahassee.

FSU’s freshman receivers looked very comfortable as they continue to adjust to the next level. In his first extended action in front of the viewing public, Winston Wright was back on the field and had a chance to offer a little bit of insight into his ability playing full-speed football.

Kentron Poitier had the best day of any of the receivers, showing will have a chance to be the next outside receiver to step up after Johnny Wilson.

We also saw that the running back room has great depth and a wide variety of skill sets between the starters Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili.

CJ Campbell got involved early with the first-team offense, scoring two touchdowns. Rodney Hill also took advantage of his on-field opportunities pretty often, making a difficult contested catch and gaining lots of positive yardage.

The tight end room is much improved despite losing a starter in Camm McDonald, especially after gaining two major names in Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock.

The offense line was just a tier below the defensive front all day. While the defensive line is going to be excellent this season the offensive line needs to show that they can compete with the top-end talent in the nation.

Tate Rodemaker is still in the driving seat to be the backup to Jordan Travis this season with AJ Duffy still very much in the development phase of his career.

While Duffy has made some strides since arriving on campus he still has a far way to go, tucking the ball often and finding reads too late in the progression of the offense.