Mike Norvell, Adam Fuller, and Alex Atkins share takeaways from Florida State’s spring game

The Florida State Seminoles were back on the gridiron of Bobby Bowden Field, competing in their Spring Showcase after participating in the majority of off-season practices. FSU has one more practice in its back pocket, focusing on the details that need to be tweaked after today's game.

Head coach Mike Norvell has loved the use of the word “consistency” and that was his motto yet again following the showcase. Norvell, along with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins have prioritized depth and stability. During the game in Doak Campbell Stadium, the Seminoles were able to show that they have one of the deepest teams to hit that field in years.

“It’s practice 14 in reality. We wanted to get that in and still have a practice of correction. So now we can go back, get it corrected, and one more time go correct some things... We always have that practice after, and I think it’s good because now you go back, review the film, grade it, have a meeting, and then go out there and correct things that you saw from the spring game.”

