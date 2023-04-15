Jordan Travis and Jared Verse speak on FSU’s spring game

The stars were shining at Doak Campbell Stadium today. Defensive end Jared Verse was clearly the top player wearing garnet and gold, with the Seminoles' defensive line dominating the public scrimmage. It was clear that the trenches have massively improved from years past.

Quarterback Jordan Travis had a difficult start to the showcase; the small sample size may not have been the best outing for Travis, but there’s never a huge focus on proven starters during the spring. Verse and Travis have led their position groups through the offseason and there’s clearly respect for those veterans from the newcomers. Travis has worked with two young players in Brock Glenn and AJ Duffy for a couple of weeks, and Verse has made sure that a focal point of his practices has been teaching newcomers like Lamont Green Jr. and Gilber Edmond the ropes at Florida State.

“There’s a lot of guys with a lot of experience. I feel like leadership comes from experience, what you go through throughout your career. Obviously, we have guys that have been here for five to six years. Time to take that next step, lead the guys, and show the younger guys how to treat practice, how to treat people, how to treat the classrooms.”

The interview will be linked below:

Video via The Osceola

