Photo Gallery: 2023 FSU Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase

Florida State football held its annual spring showcase on Saturday, April 14, offering the public their first glimpse at this year’s edition of the Seminoles.

While the exhibition didn’t take the format of a typical spring game, i.e. keeping score while two teams consisting of FSU players faced off against each other, the situational scrimmage reps helped display the level of talent that Florida State looks to field this season.

“I really enjoyed getting a chance to have our fans back in Doak Campbell. It was a really good atmosphere,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Great to see a lot of our players. We had 20 guys that was the first time they got a chance to go out. Obviously some newcomers that are still going through the process of rehabilitation from off-season injuries. Really excited about the work and the competitiveness I’m seeing from this team.

“I thought today really showed some flashes on both sides, good things that showed up. Some young guys that got a chance to get out there and showcase a variety of different talents and areas that they’ve grown in their game. So older veterans, you put on at a high level. So I thought it was a good day. There was times where the defense had great sequences of getting stops, and then offense responded and was able to create some explosives and move the ball down the field.”

“I just thought it was a competitive day, and I think we’re continuing to get better.”

Relive the day’s action with a full photo gallery from Tomahawk Nation photographer Charles Mays.