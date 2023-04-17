The Florida State Seminoles officially concluded their 2023 spring camp on Monday at the Al Dunlap Athletic Training Facility.

FSU’s offseason training began with Tour of Duty just a couple of weeks after the season and finished after 15 total practices, including the annual Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase in Doak Campbell Stadium last Saturday.

“I’d love to do that every year,” head coach Mike Norvell said of being able to still hold practice after the showcase. “In my coaching career coming up, you would have the spring game, spring showcase in our situation...then coaches get on the road, and it’s just all the things with recruiting. So you would really miss out on a chance to go through and really get some of those finer details of teaching.”

“It [was] practice 14 in reality. We wanted to get that in and still have a practice of correction. So now we can go back, get it corrected, and one more time go correct some things... We always have that practice after, and I think it’s good because now you go back, review the film, grade it, have a meeting, and then go out there and correct things that you saw from the spring game.”

Following the Seminoles' practice, defensive line coach and associate head coach Odell Haggins, linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain spoke with the media, speaking on the progression they saw from their position groups and the team as a whole this spring, takeaways from the final day of practice and more.

“We worked hard, I tell you,” Haggins said. “I wanted to come out in the spring with the defensive line group and make sure that they’re fundamentally sound, they’re doing the things they’re supposed to be doing...help the new guys who have joined the room.”

“Spring ball is over with, now it’s finishing up strong in a classroom, and then once that happens, take a little break and come back to the offseason summer program,” Shannon said. “Get everybody working hard, pushing each other, demanding each other, and helping hold each other accountable.”

“I told the guys in the position meeting before we came out on the field today,” Papuchis said, “everybody’s at a little different place in terms of their career, their individual journey, but I did think that the guys that were healthy to compete in the spring, every single one of them got better and that’s the objective. That’s the objective of our program on a daily basis — that continual improvement.”

“I know we have a talented group, I know we have a bunch of guys who’ve played a lot of football in their career and are hungry and have a chip on their shoulder, that have a lot to prove this upcoming season,” Surtain said.

You can catch the full interview below.

Defensive line coach, associate head coach Odell Haggins

Video via Warchant

Linebackers coach, co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon

Video via Warchant

Special teams coordinator, defensive ends coach John Papuchis

Video via The Osceola

Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain

Video via The Osceola

