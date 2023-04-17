Florida State Seminoles linebacker Brendan Gant has entered the transfer portal.

The news was reported by On3 and confirmed by multiple outlets.

Gant, a redshirt junior, spent four years with the Seminoles and appeared in 43 games over his time in Tallahassee, logging 112 tackles (68 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Gant made the switch over to linebacker in 2022 after beginning his career as a defensive back but struggling to solidify himself at safety with Florida State.

He notably made a major impact in special team play for FSU in 2022, earning Scout Player of the Year as well as Co-Special Teamps MVP honors.

From his FSU bio:

2022

Played in 12 games…recorded 33 tackles, including 1.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup…FSU Special Teams Scout Player of the Year…made season-high six tackles in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana…recorded five tackles, including career-high 1.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, in 44-14 win vs. Boston College…registered one solo tackle and one fumble recovery in 24-23 win vs. LSU…recorded five tackles and one quarterback hurry in 45-3 victory at Miami…made three solo tackles in 35-31 win at Louisville…had two tackles and one pass breakup in season-opening 47-7 win vs. Duquesne…registered two tackles and one quarterback hurry in 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech…made two solo stops vs. No. 4 Clemson and in 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory vs. Oklahoma…recorded two tackles in 45-38 win vs. Florida…made one tackle vs. No. 22 Wake Forest.

2021:

Appeared in nine games with two starts…recorded 13 tackles, including 0.5 for loss, and one pass breakup…started season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame and made four tackles, 0.5 for loss…had two solo stops at Wake Forest…recorded four tackles and one pass breakup in start vs. Louisville…made three tackles vs. Syracuse…also saw action at Clemson, vs. North Carolina State, vs. Miami, at Boston College and at Florida.

2020:

Played in all nine games with three starts and recorded 32 tackles, including 2.0 for loss, one interception and one forced fumble…Seminole Scholar…made season-high seven tackles, 1.0 for loss, at No. 12 Miami…recorded six solo stops at No. 5 Notre Dame…registered three tackles in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…recorded four tackles in four straight games at Louisville, vs. Pitt, at North Carolina State and vs. Duke…added first career interception, first career forced fumble and 1.0 tackle for loss in 56-35 win vs. Duke.

2019:

Appeared in all 13 games with one start and recorded 35 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and three quarterback hurries…started Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State and registered season-high seven tackles…opened season with three solo stops vs. Boise State…made two tackles in 45-44 win vs. ULM…had one solo tackle in 35-24 victory vs. Louisville…recorded six tackles at No. 2 Clemson…matched tackles total and added one quarterback hurry the next week at Wake Forest…had two tackles, 0.5 for loss, in 35-17 win vs. Syracuse…registered two quarterback hurries vs. Miami…made one solo tackle in 38-31 victory at Boston College…recorded four solo tackles, including 1.0 for loss, in 49-12 win vs. Alabama State…had three tackles at No. 8 Florida.

BEFORE FSU:

Consensus four-star safety…ranked as nation’s third-best safety according to Rivals, sixth by ESPN and 26th by 247Sports…competed at The Opening Finals in 2018…played quarterback and defensive back, helping lead Kathleen to FHSAA 7A regional semifinal appearance in 2018…played in 2019 Under Armour All-America Game…also played basketball for Red Devils…father Eric Gant is in the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame after rushing for 3,745 yards and 34 touchdowns during his career…uncle Kenny Gant won two Super Bowl rings during his seven-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers…chose FSU over numerous offers including Alabama.