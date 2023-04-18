Florida State redshirt freshman defensive lineman Antavious Woody will be entering his name in the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday.
Woody, who signed with FSU as part of the Seminoles’ 2022 recruiting class, worked with Florida State’s scout team this offseason while taking a redshirt year.
I will be entering my name into the transfer portal.— 2diirtytae (@Tae_woody) April 18, 2023
His full FSU bio:
2022
Worked with FSU’s scout team while redshirting.
BEFORE FSU:
Four-star prospect ranked No. 320 overall on 247 Composite…rated as No. 15 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 15 overall prospect in Alabama…four-star prospect rated No. 117 nationally and No. 5 player in Alabama by Rivals…ranked as No. 25 offensive guard by ESPN…helped lead Bulldogs to state playoffs each season at LaFayette…played offense and defense for LaFayette…blocked for offense that averaged 32.5 points per game his senior year…was Bulldogs’ punter his junior season and averaged 40.8 yards per punt in 2020…helped lead Alabama to a 20-0 win in the 35th Annual Alabama-Mississippi Classic All-Star Game…also competed in baseball, basketball and on the track and field team in high school…finished second in discus, shot put and javelin at 2022 2A state championship to help lead Bulldogs to state title.
Loading comments...