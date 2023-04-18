Florida State redshirt freshman defensive lineman Antavious Woody will be entering his name in the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday.

Woody, who signed with FSU as part of the Seminoles’ 2022 recruiting class, worked with Florida State’s scout team this offseason while taking a redshirt year.

I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. — 2diirtytae (@Tae_woody) April 18, 2023

His full FSU bio: