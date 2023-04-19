Stephen Dix Jr. enters transfer portal

With the spring portal window open, the Florida State Seminoles have continued churning the roster for next year with multiple players announcing their decision to transfer away from the program. Linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. joined that list of players when he announced his intention to enter the portal via Twitter this afternoon.

Thank you Florida State for everything ❤️



I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. — Stephen Dix Jr. (@D1SDJ) April 19, 2023

Dix is a physical specimen but injuries and slow development on the field saw the redshirt sophomore fall on the depth chart.

From his FSU bio:

2022

Missed season due to injury…Seminole Scholar.

2021:

Played in all 12 games and made 14 tackles with one pass breakup…Seminole Scholar…recorded season-high four tackles at Wake Forest…made one tackle in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…registered two tackles and one pass breakup vs. Jacksonville State…made one stop vs. Syracuse and at North Carolina…recorded three solo tackles vs. UMass…made one tackle vs. North Carolina State…had one stop in season finale at Florida.

2020:

Played in all nine games with starts in each of final five games and recorded 45 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and one quarterback hurry…ranked third on team in tackles…Rivals Freshman All-American…co-Devaughn Darling Defense Freshman of the Year…Seminole Scholar…recorded season-high nine tackles and one quarterback hurry in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…opened season with four tackles, 0.5 for loss, vs. Georgia Tech…made seven tackles, 1.0 for loss, at No. 12 Miami…had three solo stops at No. 5 Notre Dame…made four tackles, 1.0 for loss, at Louisville…recorded eight tackles, 0.5 for loss, vs. Pitt…had five tackles at North Carolina State…made five stops, 0.5 for loss, in 56-35 win vs. Duke.

BEFORE FSU:

Four-star prospect and No. 19 outside linebacker according to 247Sports Composite rankings…rated 14th at his position by Rivals…ranked 240th in ESPN 300…helped Dr. Phillips win 2017 FHSAA 8A state championship after tallying 130 tackles and 10.0 sacks…also forced three fumbles and recovered three fumbles his sophomore season…helped lead Panthers to regional semifinal as a junior and regional final round of state playoffs his senior year…ranked fourth on 2020 Central Florida Super60…chose Florida State over Miami, Florida and Clemson among others.