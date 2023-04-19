With the spring portal window open, the Florida State Seminoles have continued churning the roster for next year with multiple players announcing their decision to transfer away from the program. Linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. joined that list of players when he announced his intention to enter the portal via Twitter this afternoon.

Thank you Florida State for everything ❤️



I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. — Stephen Dix Jr. (@D1SDJ) April 19, 2023

Dix is a physical specimen but injuries and slow development on the field saw the redshirt sophomore fall on the depth chart.

From his FSU bio: