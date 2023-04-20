Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Zane Herring has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore appeared in a reserve role in all 13 games last season.

From his FSU bio:

2022:

Appeared in all 13 games…helped protect on field-goal unit and served as backup offensive lineman.

2021:

Appeared in two games…made collegiate debut at Wake Forest…also saw action vs. UMass.

2020:

Sat out season due to injury…Seminole Scholar.

BEFORE FSU:

Three-star recruit rated No. 51 guard nationally by 247Sports Composite…listed 54th in the country at his position by Rivals…versatile offensive lineman…helped lead Madison County to three straight FHSAA Class 1A state titles as a three-year starter…registered 59 pancake blocks in 2019…led blocking efforts for rush-heavy team that produced 3,951 yards on 574 carries for an average of 282.2 per game and 45 touchdowns…competed at 2019 Under Armor All-America camp in Orlando…chose Florida State over Nebraska Cornhuskers after receiving multiple offers.