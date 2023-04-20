Noles News: Transfer portal news surrounds football and basketball programs

Recruiting

Football

The brotherhood around the Seminoles football team has been a popular conversation behind the leadership of stars like Jordan Travis and Jared Verse on both sides of the ball.

What is the identity of this year's team?





#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/1NZcNi47V4 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 19, 2023

One of the top performers from spring camp, Kentron Poitier, recently joined “Behind the Mic” to talk about his offseason work.

Florida State linebacker Stephen Dix Jr, who missed the entirirty of the 2022 season, has entered the transfer portal.

Great young man and a wonderful representative of @FSUFootball thank you for all the #Work Bright future in front of you @D1SDJ #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/ECK6roCPga — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) April 19, 2023

Basketball

FSU hoops officially welcome transfers Jamir Watkins and Josh Nickelberry. Watkins looks to bring quality defense inside and outside of the arc, as well as having the ability to knock down long-range shots. Nickelberry is a veteran shot maker that will serve as a much needed three-point threat, while giving FSU security at the guard position.

Former Florida State guard Luke Louks continues to thrive as an NBA assistant coach. His Sacramento Kings currently lead the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Seminoles big man Naheem McLeod elected to enter the transfer portal yesterday, marking the Noles third entry with Matthew Cleveland and Caleb Mills being the first to depart.

Florida State big man Naheem McLeod is entering the transfer portal, a source tells me.



McLeod just finished his sophomore season as a Seminole after spending two seasons in Tallahassee. Native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Averaged 3.8PPG, 2.7RPG and 1.2BPG this season. pic.twitter.com/sCKtVN1LMT — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 19, 2023

Noles secure a talented guard in Amaya Bonner:

Cali ➡️ Tally



Welcome to the Sunshine State, Amaya Bonner!



More about Amaya ➡️ https://t.co/iAxDZqZ42T#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/rPU60uL84F — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) April 19, 2023

All Sports

Tennis star Alice Amendola was on fire last week:

✨ ✨



Alice Amendola was for @FSU_WTennis last week in securing two ranked wins.



She went 2-0 in singles play and clinched a road win at No. 20 Georgia Tech after winning in three sets! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1a3zzjEgth — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 19, 2023

Pitcher Kathryn Sandercock is now a Top 25 finalist for the top player in the country, given by the USA softball collegiate organization.

Our ace



For the second consecutive season, Kat has been named a Top 25 Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year #Team40 pic.twitter.com/4TSgEllj7j — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 19, 2023

Noles travel to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies in weekend series, starting tonight at 7:00 ET.

Nothing new. Just another ranked road test #Team40 pic.twitter.com/qrGfdpQKnk — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 19, 2023

A couple FSU golf stars receive “Golden Nole” awards at the recent school athletic ceremony.

Presenting your ✨



Congratulations to these three Seminoles for their outstanding performances on and off the golf course #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/23HaZQSzPI — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 19, 2023

Florida State baseball falls to UNF in scoring battle.