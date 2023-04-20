Noles News: Transfer portal news surrounds football and basketball programs

Recruiting
Football
The brotherhood around the Seminoles football team has been a popular conversation behind the leadership of stars like Jordan Travis and Jared Verse on both sides of the ball.
What is the identity of this year's team?
One of the top performers from spring camp, Kentron Poitier, recently joined “Behind the Mic” to talk about his offseason work.
A winning mindset means everything.
Florida State linebacker Stephen Dix Jr, who missed the entirirty of the 2022 season, has entered the transfer portal.
Great young man and a wonderful representative of @FSUFootball thank you for all the #Work Bright future in front of you @D1SDJ #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/ECK6roCPga— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) April 19, 2023
Basketball
FSU hoops officially welcome transfers Jamir Watkins and Josh Nickelberry. Watkins looks to bring quality defense inside and outside of the arc, as well as having the ability to knock down long-range shots. Nickelberry is a veteran shot maker that will serve as a much needed three-point threat, while giving FSU security at the guard position.
Welcome to the 850
Former Florida State guard Luke Louks continues to thrive as an NBA assistant coach. His Sacramento Kings currently lead the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Sacramento Kings have been a show
Seminoles big man Naheem McLeod elected to enter the transfer portal yesterday, marking the Noles third entry with Matthew Cleveland and Caleb Mills being the first to depart.
Florida State big man Naheem McLeod is entering the transfer portal, a source tells me.— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 19, 2023
McLeod just finished his sophomore season as a Seminole after spending two seasons in Tallahassee. Native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Averaged 3.8PPG, 2.7RPG and 1.2BPG this season. pic.twitter.com/sCKtVN1LMT
Noles secure a talented guard in Amaya Bonner:
Cali ➡️ Tally
Welcome to the Sunshine State, Amaya Bonner!
Welcome to the Sunshine State, Amaya Bonner!
All Sports
Tennis star Alice Amendola was on fire last week:
✨ ✨— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 19, 2023
Alice Amendola was for @FSU_WTennis last week in securing two ranked wins.
Pitcher Kathryn Sandercock is now a Top 25 finalist for the top player in the country, given by the USA softball collegiate organization.
Our ace— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 19, 2023
Noles travel to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies in weekend series, starting tonight at 7:00 ET.
A couple FSU golf stars receive “Golden Nole” awards at the recent school athletic ceremony.
Presenting your ✨— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) April 19, 2023
Florida State baseball falls to UNF in scoring battle.
F | FSU 14, UNF 15
