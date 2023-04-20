 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Transfer portal news surrounds football and basketball programs

Latest on Florida State Athletics

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #3

Football

The brotherhood around the Seminoles football team has been a popular conversation behind the leadership of stars like Jordan Travis and Jared Verse on both sides of the ball.

RELATED: “We can only go up from here:” Jordan Travis, Jared Verse talk FSU Spring Showcase

One of the top performers from spring camp, Kentron Poitier, recently joined “Behind the Mic” to talk about his offseason work.

Florida State linebacker Stephen Dix Jr, who missed the entirirty of the 2022 season, has entered the transfer portal.

Basketball

FSU hoops officially welcome transfers Jamir Watkins and Josh Nickelberry. Watkins looks to bring quality defense inside and outside of the arc, as well as having the ability to knock down long-range shots. Nickelberry is a veteran shot maker that will serve as a much needed three-point threat, while giving FSU security at the guard position.

RELATED: FSU basketball lands transfer Jamir Watkins

RELATED: La Salle transfer Josh Nickelberry commits to Florida State

Former Florida State guard Luke Louks continues to thrive as an NBA assistant coach. His Sacramento Kings currently lead the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Seminoles big man Naheem McLeod elected to enter the transfer portal yesterday, marking the Noles third entry with Matthew Cleveland and Caleb Mills being the first to depart.

RELATED: Florida State center Naheem McLeod enters the transfer portal

Noles secure a talented guard in Amaya Bonner:

All Sports

Tennis star Alice Amendola was on fire last week:

Pitcher Kathryn Sandercock is now a Top 25 finalist for the top player in the country, given by the USA softball collegiate organization.

RELATED: FSU Softball: Sandercock & Leonard drafted to Women’s Professional Fastpitch

Noles travel to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies in weekend series, starting tonight at 7:00 ET.

A couple FSU golf stars receive “Golden Nole” awards at the recent school athletic ceremony.

Florida State baseball falls to UNF in scoring battle.

RELATED: Florida State looks to grab midweek road win vs. UNF: Preview, pitchers, game thread, how to watch

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...