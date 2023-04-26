Noles News: FSU football gets 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, state championship rings

Recruiting

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Florida State currently has the No. 6 class in college football an average rating of 90.42 and a class score of 192.17 with 11 commits.

They sit behind the Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 5 (average rating: 90.44, class score: 200.33, 12 commits), LSU Tigers at No. 4 (average rating: 89.84, class score: 204.97, 13 commits), Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3 (average rating: 94.36, class score: 227.45, 11 commits), and Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2 (average rating: 93.31, class score: 229.74, 12 commits) and Michigan Wolverines at No. 1 (average rating: 91.87, class score: 234.77, 14 commits).

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State has gotten its 2022 bowl rings — complete with state champion notations:

After plenty of “transfer portal giveth,” Florida State was on the receiving end of “transfer portal taketh away” on Tuesday, with defensive tackle Joshua Farmer announcing his entrance into the portal before the spring window closes on April 30.

What does his departure mean for FSU, and what might the Seminoles do next to offset the potential loss? The Three Stars continued their prolific pod production with an instant reaction to Farmer’s entrance into the portal, following up another episode drop on Tuesday that also touched on the transfer portal.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’m so grateful to be a Florida State Seminole❤️ — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) April 25, 2023

National Noles



More than 3.4 MILLION college football fans identified as FSU fans, including 2.4M in the south (3rd-highest total in the region and the only ACC team above 1.5M)#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/BoLZqR4MM0 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 25, 2023

30 years ago today, @MarvinJonesJets was selected No. 4 overall in the 1993 NFL Draft



The 2022 College Football Hall of Famer played 10 seasons with the Jets, compiling 1,029 tackles, 46TFLs, 9 sacks, 9 FF, 8 FR and 5 INTs#NoleFamily | #NFLNoles pic.twitter.com/iVbVwR8D9y — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 25, 2023

Baseball

For the first time since February, FSU baseball didn’t lose a midweek matchup — because its matchup vs. the Stetson Hatters was canceled due to weather.

Behind the Mic Episode 74 as we talk with @FSUBaseball standout @cameron_smith24! Plus @FSU_Softball on a mission at the end of 2023!



Apple: https://t.co/aqrrr6B1v3



Spotify: https://t.co/Ix2Fb5NLlT — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) April 25, 2023

Softball

Florida State freshman pitcher Makenna Reid racked up some awards and honors this week after picking up two wins and save in her last week of play. Named ACC Pitcher of the Week by the conference as well as Freshman of the Week by D1Softball, Reid allowed no runs and just six hits in 9.1 innings of play:

In the second game of the series against No. 22 Virginia Tech, Reid pitched a career high 4.2 innings against the Hokies and allowed just three hits against a powerful offense. Reid has given up just seven earned runs all season with all of those runs coming against teams ranked in the top 10 of the USA Softball/ESPN.com top 25 poll. In ACC play, Reid has allowed just one earned run in 24 innings for a staggering 0.29 ERA in conference play.

No. 4 FSU (39-8, 16-2) is set to host No. 15 Florida (32-14, 8-10) in the first of two meetings this season.

Some stats from #Team40, via FSU Sports Info:

Clutch Hitting The Seminoles have had great success this season hitting and scoring with two outs. 132 out of the Seminoles’ 295 runs (44.7%)have been with two outs this season. Seeing Double The Seminoles have been one of the top teams in the country in record extra base hits this season. The Noles are currently second in the NCAA with 85 doubles. Flying Around the Bases The Seminoles have always been known for their aggressive base running and this year is no different. The Noles are 104-116 on stolen base attempts this season. The Noles’ 104 stolen bases ranks 10th in the country and first in the ACC. The Noles stole 28 consecutive bases from Feb. 9 to Feb. 23.

All Sports

Florida State women’s tennis moved up in the rankings this week, with the Seminoles now at No. 24:

The Seminoles are climbing up in the rankings after winning six of their last seven matches, including a 4-0 win against Louisville in the second round of the ACC Championships. The victory against Louisville helped Florida State advance to the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament for the 26th time in school history. Florida State’s 16 wins this season include six ranked wins and two victories over top-20 opponents. Florida State will find out its NCAA Tournament destination Monday. The Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m.

FSU track and field athlete Jeremiah Davis earned ACC Men’s Field Co-Performer of the Week:

“This is an awesome honor for Jeremiah,” FSU Head Track and Field Coach Bob Braman said. “He’s picked up the outdoor season right where he left off indoor season. Excellent performances like last weekend’s triple jump make him a true two-event (long jump and triple jump) national threat and may put him in the conversation for the Bowerman Award.” Already holding the nation’s top mark in the long jump, Davis moved into the No. 2 spot in the triple jump (behind Miami’s Russell Robinson) with his distance of 16.78 meters (55-0.75) at the LSU Alumni Gold. Davis’ leap was the second-longest in FSU history.

Florida State golfers Charlotte Heath, Lottie Woad, and Frederik Kjettrup have been named to the International Team for the 27th Annual Arnold Palmer Cup matches at the Laurel Valley Golf Club — from FSU Sports Info:

The Ryder Cup-style competition features men’s and women’s collegiate golfers from the United States versus their International counterparts. Florida State and Wake Forest are the only two schools in the country with three players selected to play in the 2023 Palmer Cup. Heath and Woad, who both played in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in March of 2023, will make their first career appearances in the Palmer Cup. Kjettrup is making his second consecutive appearance in the Palmer Cup. The event features the top-ranked men’s and women’s university/college golfers — the only major tournament which features men and women playing side-by-side as partners. The selections of Heath and Woad to the 2023 Palmer Cup mark the fourth time since 2019 that the Seminole Women’s Golf team has been represented in the Event. Including Amelia Williamson in 2022, Beatrice Wallin in 2021 and Frida Kinhult in 2019 have represented Amy Bond’s program in the event, which began in 2017. Robert Duck, a Seminole Assistant Coach and current member of the Arnold Palmer Cup selection committee, helped lead the International team along with Kinhult in 2019.

Florida State University’s graduate programs have been ranked among the nation’s best in the latest edition of Best Graduate Schools by U.S. News & World Report: