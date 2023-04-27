Nothing is ever a guarantee in college football — especially in the new era of the transfer portal and NIL (name, image and likeness) deals.

Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, who entered the transfer portal officially on Thursday and was removed from the Seminoles’ roster, has announced a reversal of plans and will now remain in Tallahassee.

“I know the last 48 hours have been extremely challenging,” Farmer wrote in a statement on Twitter. “After talking with my family and loved ones, I know that Florida State is my home and it always will be. I believe in this team and the family we have. I want to be a part of helping the program get to where I know we can go and to give all I have making that happen.”

