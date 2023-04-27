Nothing is ever a guarantee in college football — especially in the new era of the transfer portal and NIL (name, image and likeness) deals.
Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, who entered the transfer portal officially on Thursday and was removed from the Seminoles’ roster, has announced a reversal of plans and will now remain in Tallahassee.
“I know the last 48 hours have been extremely challenging,” Farmer wrote in a statement on Twitter. “After talking with my family and loved ones, I know that Florida State is my home and it always will be. I believe in this team and the family we have. I want to be a part of helping the program get to where I know we can go and to give all I have making that happen.”
From his Seminoles.com bio:
2022
Appeared in all 13 games…recorded 15 tackles, including 6.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, and one quarterback hurry…Freshman Honorable Mention All-American by College Football News…Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year…All-ACC Academic Team…Seminole Scholar…tackles for loss total led all ACC freshmen…made career-high three tackles, 1.0 for loss, in season-opening 47-7 win vs. Duquesne…had two solo tackles, including first collegiate sack, vs. No. 22 Wake Forest…recorded 1.0 sack and one quarterback hurry in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana…made two tackles, 1.0 for loss, at No. 14 NC State…had two tackles in 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory vs. Oklahoma…made solo stop in 44-14 win vs. Boston College…registered 1.0 tackle for loss in 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech and in 38-3 win at Syracuse…had solo tackle in 45-3 victory at Miami…made one tackle vs. No. 4 Clemson.
2021:
Played in four games…made first collegiate tackle vs. Syracuse…also saw action vs. Louisville, at North Carolina and vs. UMass…redshirted 2021 season.
BEFORE FSU:
Four-star prospect ranked as No. 43 defensive end in America and No. 65 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN…rated 40th nationally at his position and as No. 89 prospect in Florida on 247Sports Composite…three-year starter for Gadsden County…helped Jaguars reach semifinal round of 2020 Florida Class 4A state playoffs…earned first-team All-Big Bend recognition as a junior…recorded 84 tackles, including 5.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore.
