Florida State defensive tackle Bishop Thomas was removed from the Seminoles’ roster on Friday, the latest name involved in a frenzy of movement in the closing days of the spring transfer period.

According to Warchant and Noles247, Thomas is expected to enter the transfer portal.

The redshirt freshman signed with FSU as part of Mike Norvell and staff’s 2022 class, appearing in two games last season before taking a redshirt.

From his FSU bio: