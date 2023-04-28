Florida State defensive tackle Bishop Thomas was removed from the Seminoles’ roster on Friday, the latest name involved in a frenzy of movement in the closing days of the spring transfer period.
According to Warchant and Noles247, Thomas is expected to enter the transfer portal.
The redshirt freshman signed with FSU as part of Mike Norvell and staff’s 2022 class, appearing in two games last season before taking a redshirt.
From his FSU bio:
2022
Played in two games…FSU Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year…made collegiate debut and recorded on tackle in 44-14 win vs. Boston College…also saw action in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana…redshirted 2022 season.
BEFORE FSU:
Rated as four-star recruit, No. 27 defensive tackle in America and No. 48 overall prospect from Florida by Rivals…rated as No. 66 defensive lineman nationally and No. 65 prospect in Florida on 247 Composite…ranked 86th in Florida according to 247Sports…ranked No. 56 defensive tackle in Class of 2022 by ESPN…made 37 tackles including 7.0 for loss during junior season…registered 3.0 sacks, forced one fumble and had one fumble recovery…Bishop Moore reached regional semifinal round of FHSAA 5A state playoffs in 2020.
