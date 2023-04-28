Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman has announced that he will enter the transfer portal.

This comes after the announcement the missed all of FSU’s spring camp due to a hip injury that he underwent surgery for.

Pittman established himself as a key part of the Seminoles football team in 2022, after transferring from Oregon in search of a larger role. He played in all 13 games, logging 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns and also returned 18 punts for 169 yards and rushed seven times for 35 yards. Pittman was named an honorable mention All-ACC specialist and was the recipient of the Crenshaw Award. He was also named FSU’s Special Teams Newcomer of the Year.

I love you Florida state, thank you for the memories. I’m officially in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/EGSdaqMbtb — MJP (@MycahPittman) April 28, 2023

Last season, Pittman played over 230 snaps as a slot receiver, with no other FSU player playing more than 90 snaps in the same role. He was a consistent contributor through the air, becoming a huge part of the run game through dominant blocking, and he also lent a steady hand on special teams as a return man. Ten of his 29 receptions came from behind the line of scrimmage, showcasing his physical approach to the game.

