Florida State wide receiver Mycah Pittman has announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
This comes after the announcement the missed all of FSU’s spring camp due to a hip injury that he underwent surgery for.
Pittman established himself as a key part of the Seminoles football team in 2022, after transferring from Oregon in search of a larger role. He played in all 13 games, logging 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns and also returned 18 punts for 169 yards and rushed seven times for 35 yards. Pittman was named an honorable mention All-ACC specialist and was the recipient of the Crenshaw Award. He was also named FSU’s Special Teams Newcomer of the Year.
I love you Florida state, thank you for the memories. I’m officially in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/EGSdaqMbtb— MJP (@MycahPittman) April 28, 2023
Last season, Pittman played over 230 snaps as a slot receiver, with no other FSU player playing more than 90 snaps in the same role. He was a consistent contributor through the air, becoming a huge part of the run game through dominant blocking, and he also lent a steady hand on special teams as a return man. Ten of his 29 receptions came from behind the line of scrimmage, showcasing his physical approach to the game.
From his FSU bio:
Played in all 13 games with seven starts…made 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns, returned 18 punts for 169 yards, rushed seven times for 35 yards and added 13-yard kickoff return…honorable mention All-ACC specialist…Phil Steele third-team All-ACC punt returner…Crenshaw Award recipient…FSU’s Special Teams Newcomer of the Year…Seminole Scholar…ranked second in ACC and 15th nationally with average of 9.4 yards per punt return…totaled career-high 85 receiving yards and career-best two receiving touchdowns on career-high-tying five receptions vs. No. 22 Wake Forest…also had career-long 34-yard punt return as part of career-best 119 all-purpose yards vs. Demon Deacons…caught four passes for 34 yards and one touchdown and added 13-yard kickoff return at No. 14 NC State…made four catches for 44 yards and had seven-yard punt return in season-opening 47-7 win vs. Duquesne…had three catches for 45 yards and seven-yard rush in 24-23 win vs. LSU…made seven-yard reception and returned two punts for nine yards in 35-31 win at Louisville…caught four passes for 45 yards and added 18-yard punt return in 44-14 win vs. Boston College…returned two punts for 30 yards and had six-yard reception vs. No. 4 Clemson…caught three passes for 22 yards, returned two punts for 23 yards and had two-yard rush in 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech…totaled 67 all-purpose yards in 38-3 win at Syracuse, returning five punts for 35 yards, catching three passes for 17 yards and rushing once for 15 yards…logged two carries for 10 yards in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana…caught 12-yard pass and totaled seven yards on two punt returns in 45-38 victory vs. Florida…made three receptions for 13 yards and added two-yard rush in 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl win vs. Oklahoma…returned one punt for six yards in 45-3 victory at Miami.
Loading comments...