Florida State’s Jammie Robinson drafted by Panthers

The Florida State Seminoles’ Jammie Robinson was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Robinson was the first Seminole drafted this year and will join former Seminole Brian Burns on the Carolina roster.

Robinson transferred to Florida State from South Caroline to start the 2021 season and immediately became a key member of the defense. In total, he started 24 games during his time in Tallahassee and was a leader on the defensive side of the ball.

From his Seminoles bio:

2022

Started all 13 games…recorded team-high 99 tackles, 5.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, one interception, five pass breakups and one fumble recovery…selected as first-team All-American by Senior Bowl and second-team All-American by The Athletic…first-team All-ACC…first FSU defensive player to earn first-team all-conference honors in consecutive seasons since Jalen Ramsey in 2014-15…FSU Defensive MVP…registered season-high 13 tackles and one pass breakups vs. No. 22 Wake Forest…earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance vs. Demon Deacons…matched season-high tackles total and added first collegiate sack, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in 38-35 win vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl…recorded 10 tackles and one quarterback hurry in 45-38 victory vs. Florida…had 10 tackles, including career-high-tying 1.5 for loss, and one quarterback hurry in 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech…opened season with four tackles and career-high-tying two pass breakups in 47-7 win vs. Duquesne…made four solo stops in 24-23 victory vs. LSU…registered nine tackles and one pass breakup in 35-31 win at Louisville…had four tackles and one quarterback hurry in 44-14 win vs. Boston College…recorded nine tackles and one interception at No. 14 NC State…made eight tackles vs. No. 4 Clemson…made seven tackles, 1.0 for loss, in 45-3 victory at Miami…had two tackles, 0.5 for loss, in 38-3 win at Syracuse…recorded six tackles, 1.0 for loss, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana.

2021:

Appeared in all 12 games with 11 starts…recorded team-leading 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, team-high four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles…interceptions total tied for most in ACC and 14th in NCAA…tackles total was 10th in ACC and second among defensive backs…registered takeaway in four consecutive games…Phil Steele honorable mention All-American…first-team All-ACC…Don Powell Award…Seminole Scholar…registered career-high 18 tackles, including career-best 1.5 for loss, and one interception in season finale at Florida…only player in America with more than 16 tackles and an interception in a game during 2021 season…earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance…recorded 10 tackles and one interception vs. North Carolina State…interception vs. Wolfpack snapped quarterback Devin Leary’s streak of 228 pass attempts without an interception, which was longest active streak nationally and ninth-longest in ACC history…made 13 tackles, 1.0 for loss, vs. Louisville…recorded 12 tackles and one pass breakup at North Carolina…made two solo tackles, 1.0 for loss, in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…recorded four tackles, 1.0 for loss, and one pass breakup vs. Jacksonville State…registered five tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup at Wake Forest…made nine tackles, 1.0 for loss, vs. Syracuse…registered three tackles, 0.5 for loss, and one interception vs. UMass…recorded six tackles, 1.0 for loss, and one forced fumble at Clemson…had one solo tackle and one interception vs. Miami…made one solo stop at Boston College.

BEFORE FSU:

Appeared in 22 games with 13 starts in two seasons at South Carolina…recorded 136 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble…earned second-team Freshman All-America honors from PFF and Freshman All-SEC acclaim in 2019…made 74 tackles, 2.0 for loss, one interception, four pass breakups and one quarterback hurry while starting all 10 games in 2020…tackles total ranked second among Gamecocks and PBU total was third…registered 62 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups and one forced fumble during true freshman season…five passes defended ranked fourth among SEC freshmen and 5.2 tackles per game was fifth-highest average among SEC freshmen…made career-high 15 tackles, including 12 solo stops, at Texas A&M…tackles total was highest by Gamecock freshman since 1994…registered first career interception and forced fumble vs. No. 9 Florida…rated as four-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN…earned state Defensive Player of the Year after leading Lee County to 15-0 record and 6A state championship in 2018…recorded more than 100 tackles his senior season and also scored on punt, kickoff and interception returns.